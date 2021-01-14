The Prime Minister of Italy Giuseppe Conte went to the Quirinal Palace on Thursday and announced to the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella his intention to go to Parliament to inform deputies and senators of the situation of the government crisis unleashed on Wednesday by Matteo Renzi, former prime minister and leader of a small allied party that withdrew its two ministers from Conte’s cabinet.

The background of the worsening of the Covid-19 pandemic, which in the last 24 hours registered 17,246 infected and 522 deaths, has made Renzi’s initiative unpopular. A poll revealed that 73% of Italians condemned him, saying that he had acted to “defend their personal interests”.

One possible scenario is that after speaking before the cameras, where governments are born and died in the Italian parliamentary republic, Conte present your resignation to the President of the Republic. Mattarella will probably accept his resignation and commission him to form a new government, which would return the center of the crisis to debate and voting in Parliament.

The center-left parties in power and the center-right opposition, which according to the polls would triumph in early elections if the crisis is not resolved, demand that Conte appear before Parliament.

Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi precipitated the crisis in the government by removing two female ministers from Giuseppe Conte’s cabinet. Photo: EFE

The prime minister preferred to postpone the formalization of the crisis until Wednesday the 20th to pilot some fundamental measures. The main ones are the approval of an urgent law that will increase the imposing Italian debt between 24 and 30 billion euros, followed by a decree to distribute a good part of so much money among the sectors affected by the measures restricting productive activities for cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

The center-right opposition did not agree to freeze the crisis until next Wednesday. “We want to know if there is a government or not, if it resigns or not, and what happens,” said Antonio Tajani, 67, who chaired the delegation of Forza Italia, one of the three main political forces of the coalition. opponent.

Forza Italia leader, three-time former premier Silvio Berlusconi, was rushed to the cardiological hospital of the principality of Monaco for arrhythmias in the heart on Monday and his personal doctor said that “it is risky to transfer him to Italy.”

Berlusconi’s disease can create complications, but Tajani appears to be in full control of the Forza Italia leadership, which registers almost a 10% consensus in the polls.

The other two parties on the center-right are Matteo Salvini’s League, 23% in the polls, and Hermanos de Italia, whose leader is Giorgia Meloni and has a growing 17%.

The de facto withdrawal of Italia Viva, the party of former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi from the ruling coalition, has made lose the majority in the Senate to the Conte government. Renzi controls 20 deputies and 18 senators, who are essential to maintain control of the Senate with 166 votes.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte must appear in the coming days before Parliament to present his plans in the face of the political crisis, against the background of a dangerous advance of the coronavirus in Italy. Photo: AP

Early elections?

The eventual defeat of the government in a parliamentary vote has caused a shock in Parliament, which still has two years in office. A good part of its members know that they will not be re-elected if they go to early elections and they are willing to collaborate to keep the government and their own privileges standing.

President Mattarella wants to maintain a stable perimeter of the government coalition, so Conte began to maneuver to form a parliamentary group with the “responsible” or “builders” who are willing to give him the oxygen of votes he needs, especially in the Senate, to survive with a new government.

Luca Zingaretti, leader of the main government force, the Democratic party, as well as president of the Lazio region, whose capital is Rome, said that Renzi’s initiative “slows down the reconstruction process in Italy” and represents “a serious risk for the investments ”.

Zingaretti accused Renzi of “having made a very serious mistake against the country.” The fracture is hopeless.

The advance of the pandemic



The Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, met with those responsible for the twenty Italian regions, who this Friday will know the data on the evolution of the pandemic from the Higher Institute of Health.

According to the statistics and curves that crystallize the measurements, as of Saturday the country will be divided into risk levels divided into yellow, orange and red colors.

Speranza said that “the data show a significant worsening of the pandemic” and asked the regions “to work together” to set the new restrictions in order to reduce human movements that cause infections and a death toll that reaches 80,848 , according to the latest data, since the beginning of the pandemic, almost a year ago, on February 21.

It is probable that this Sunday there are already several regions in the “red” zone of maximum restrictions in the movements of the people. Increasing the Rt index that measures viral contagion power will probably put most regions at least in the “orange” zone.

A health worker in a hospital in Milan, in one of the regions most affected by the new and aggressive wave of coronavirus. Photo: EFE

The Gimbe Foundation, a research entity that monitors public health, maintains the need to implement rigid quarantines immediately “To avoid a year of difficult coexistence with the corona virus, between hospitals on the verge of collapse and the inexorable increase in deaths.”

In a week, says the Gimbe Foundation, infections increased from 114,000 to 121,000 and deaths from 3,300 to 3,500.

The president of the entity declared that “the next few weeks will be crucial for the control of the pandemic in 2021.” The numbers are impressive because in just over two months 40,000 new deaths were registered.

