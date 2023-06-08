During a hearing in the United States Congressthe Under Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Brian A Nichols, said this Wednesday that he has faith in Colombian institutions regarding the investigations that are being carried out due to the current crisis in the country and the complaints made by the former ambassador to Venezuela Armando Benedetti Some days ago.

“He is the subject of an investigative investigation in Colombia at the moment and I have faith that the Colombian institutions will get to the bottom of this matter.Nichols said.

Statements occur after Republican representative María Elvira Salazar He asked Nichols if he was willing to give the former ambassador a visa to come and testify to the United States Congress about the scandal that is shaking Colombia and the government of Gustavo Petro.

Brian A. Nichols, US Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs.

Nichols also said that if Benedetti wanted to tell his story, he could do so through Twitter and the press, something he routinely uses to speak out. Salazar asked Nichols to promise to issue the former ambassador a visa if he wants to come and testify before the US Legislature.

However, Nichols replied that he does not have the authority to issue those documents.

Salazar, meanwhile, also asked him if someone from the Petro administration had called the State Department to request that his visa be cancelled. Nichols replied that he was not aware of that and refused to discuss visa issues, as that is government policy. Department of State.

“Do you have any idea why it was cancelled? I’m sure someone must have called you to tell you. You don’t need to explain the importance of who Armando Benedetti is,” Salazar asked.

“I’m afraid I can’t discuss any individual visa case,” added the undersecretary.

Maria Elvira Salazar and Armado Benedetti. Photo: Instagram @maelvirasalazar / Press Embassy of Colombia in Venezuela

This hearing was convened by the subcommittee for the Western Hemisphere in the Foreign Relations Committee of the House of Representatives to evaluate the budget that is given to the region during 2024. During the event, the migration crisis that is shaking the region, the situation in Necoclí, among other topics, were also discussed.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

TIME CORRESPONDENT

WASHINGTON