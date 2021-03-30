This Tuesday three commanders of the Brazilian Armed Forces resigned due to disagreements with the Government of Jair Bolsonaro. Moments later, the Defense Ministry announced that the top officials will be replaced. The news comes a day after the president decided to replace six senior ministerial positions, including three ministers, opening a political crisis in Brazil amid a fierce wave of Covid-19 infections.

This March 30, the Government of Jair Bolsonaro announced that it will replace three commanders of the Armed Forces, a fact confirmed through an official note. However, local media assure that the announcement comes after the head of the Army, the Navy and the Aeronautical Forces, presented their joint resignation for disagreeing with the Bolsonaro Executive.

This news became official after a meeting between those affected and the new Defense Minister, Walter Braga Neto, early this Tuesday. The statement ensures that the commanders were dismissed and did not resign, something that could be a Bolsonaro strategy to avoid generating a further sense of crisis within his government.

The far-right leader is facing a growing political crisis, just one day after he made public – unexpectedly – the dismissal of six high ministerial positions. Among them were the ministers of Defense, Foreign Affairs and Justice, as well as the Secretary of Government, the Head of the Cabinet of the Presidency, known as the Civil House, and the Attorney General’s Office. All while Brazil faces the worst moment of the pandemic, breaking records in deaths and infections.

News in development …