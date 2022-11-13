A supporter of Castillo, this Thursday in Lima. ERNESTO BENAVIDES (AFP)

That Peru is split in two is nothing new. But this fragmentation has become more visible and audible in recent days. Last Saturday around 5,000 people took to the streets in Lima to express their discontent with the current government of President Pedro Castillo. On Thursday, just five days later, a majority of citizens in the capital and fourteen cities did the same in avenues and squares, but to support the management of the rural teacher who took power a year and a half ago. This skin-deep agitation is experienced in a very particular context. On the 20th, a high-level mission from the OAS will arrive in Peru with a purpose: to verify whether democracy is threatened by coup forces or, on the contrary, the government is occupied by a network of corruption.

Peru reacts, the opposition march

In this era the legitimacy of a mobilization depends on drones. Aerial shots determine the size of a march. The frames of television cameras are often under suspicion. Last Saturday there were doubts about how many people Reacciona Peru could gather, a national demonstration in favor of the vacancy of Pedro Castillo. However, as the hours passed, panoramic photographs spread on social networks that were irrefutable: it is estimated that in Lima the call bordered on 5,000 protesters.

Omar Coronel, a sociologist at the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru, considers that it has been one of the most successful opposition marches in recent times, although in perspective it is still small in relation to the pre-pandemic marches. “They have reaffirmed the unity of this block that has an anti-communist social identity and, in addition, they have generated the feeling that there is a permanently mobilized sector in the country. That has attracted media attention,” he maintains.

Jorge Malmborg, a reporter for Latina Televisión who covered the march, tells a detail that does not happen often. The bulk of the march was not young people, but adults and older adults. “The standard-bearers were not the typical right-wing groups, but rather were led by former officers of the National Police and the Armed Forces. Most of them have been parents and grandparents. I could not say that it was massive, but it has been a first great demonstration of another type of opponents, ”he says.

There have been several citizen complaints about the police repression in that march. The main one for the improper use of horses to disperse the protesters. In 2020, the Judiciary issued a ruling that prohibits the mounted police to exercise social control. “There could have been a misfortune, because all the people got together. There were excesses ”, has claimed the retired PNP general, Alberto Jordán. The demonstrators, in Lima, could not reach the Congress of the Republic nor the Palace.

For the political scientist Valerie Tarazona, the Peruvian right tries to generate a narrative, with heroic edges. “They are focused on creating an era around the heroics of their exponents for opposing a villain who is the Castillo family. Not only (Pedro) Castillo, but his family and those around him. But the truth is that they are creating a monster where the only thing there is is a solitary president full of fears, because he has been so incapable of establishing his networks of corruption that they have caught him very quickly, ”she explains.

On November 20, a high-level delegation from the OAS will visit Peru for a couple of days to analyze the troubled political situation in the country after Pedro Castillo’s request to activate the Democratic Charter. Sociologist Omar Coronel thinks that it is not a coincidence that opposition marches are being organized these days. In fact, it has been announced that the second edition of Reacciona Perú will take place precisely on November 20. “There is a strategy to show the world, especially now with the coming of the OAS, that there is massive rejection. When you look at the polls, the rejection of the government ranges between 60 and 70%, but that has not yet manifested itself in the streets, because there is not much enthusiasm for the opposition either, ”he points out.

The Taking of Lima, the march in favor of Castillo

On Thursday, the Congress of the Republic woke up with a hundred demonstrators in the center of Lima. It was one of the groups that responded to the call for the Taking of Lima, a demonstration called by various political, rural and union organizations to march in favor of the president, Pedro Castillo, and against Parliament. Although the march was scheduled for the afternoon in Plaza Dos de Mayo and Plaza San Martín, as the morning passed, more groups that wanted the closure of Congress and a change in the Constitution began to join. The day before, Congress redoubled its security and closed the doors of its headquarters. In addition, they suspended their activities in order to avoid the mob.

It transpired that some of the leaders who led the mobilization met in the previous days with Luis Alberto Mendieta, the head of the Technical Cabinet of the Presidency. For this reason there are suspicions that the march, more than spontaneous, was conceived in the Palace. Be that as it may, the paradox is that unlike Reacciona Perú, which mainly had a response from Lima, the Toma de Lima was developed on a national scale. In the capital it is estimated that there were around 3,000 protesters. But it spread to the coast, mountains and jungle in at least 14 regions.

The most recent fact that could continue this tension is that the Subcommittee on Constitutional Accusations of Congress approved by majority the final report that proposes to disqualify President Castillo for five years from exercising any public function. The crimes would be presumed treason against the country and having committed infractions of the Constitution for having slipped the possibility of granting an outlet to the sea to Bolivia in an interview with an international network. The street patiently awaits the next outbursts.

