The pulse that keeps Colombia in suspense, with the Government on one side and various social sectors with a myriad of demands on the other, puts the country before the worst crisis in its recent history in which everyone has to lose.

What began as one more demonstration against the government of President Iván Duque, expressed in the streets in a forceful rejection of his tax reform project, Two weeks later, some regions of the country are practically paralyzed by roadblocks and in a state close to anarchy.

In the current dynamics, the malaise is no longer expressed only by the strength of the National Unemployment Committee that sank the tax reform and has health in its sights, but part of spontaneous calls, mostly of young peopleWhether they are students or unemployed in large cities against police violence and the lack of opportunities, or residents of any town against local problems.

Unlike what happened in Chile, where the protests that began in 2019 focused on the rejection of the Constitution inherited from the Pinochet regime, in Colombia the range of claims is atomized and the parties invoke the 1991 Constitution as a guarantee of their rights and obligations.

Police repression, axis of criticism of Iván Duque. Photo EFE

The first meeting of the Government with the Unemployment Committee concluded on Monday without agreements, which was to be expected given the complexity of the panorama, but time passes and plays against everyone due to the damage that vandalism and blockades cause to the country, the wear and tear of parts and the fatigue of the people.

“The demonstrations that are in the street exceed the capacity of representation of the Unemployment Committee And so there would have been an agreement, surely many people who are on the street would not feel represented, “political analyst Jorge Iván Cuervo, a professor and researcher at the Externado de Colombia University, told Efe.

For Raven, the parties will have to find ways to bring to dialogue “other social actors that they are on the street, that they do not feel represented by a committee and by a very traditional method of negotiation “, of the Government and unions in the old fashion, because” what is in the street is much more than that.

“This indicates that the street demonstrations will continue until there are much clearer messages from the government for things to change, “he adds.

No margin

In this analysis he agrees with Mauricio Jaramillo Jassir, a professor at the Universidad del Rosario, who explains that “the Government stayed no room for maneuver to lead political issues “and the Unemployment Committee” has no control over unemployment. “

“They are two actors increasingly disconnected from people’s reality“, says Jaramillo and adds that the first attempt at dialogue was a” meeting of two wills that less and less reflect the state of mind of the people who are tired of the pandemic, who are tired in some cases of the demonstrations, which repudiates acts of violence from side to side and that he feels that there is a crisis of leadership on both sides. “

The protests have been marked by overflowing police violence and by armed individuals against protesters, episodes that have so far left at least 27 people dead, according to the Prosecutor’s Office and the Ombudsman’s Office, and that it is necessary to end in order to move towards a negotiated solution. . Almost 50 according to other sources.

For the experts consulted by Efe, in the forceful rejection of violence and police abuses, Duque has to take the iniciative to send a clear message to the country that such behavior will not be tolerated and in this way help reduce tension.

In that sense, Cuervo considers fundamental for Duque to recognize that there have been “abuses of the public force, calling for moderation in the use of force and even creating an independent commission to clarify the facts with the support of the United Nations.”

In this regard, Jaramillo believes that Duque should act with the “greatness” required by his position and make “an act of contrition, ask for forgiveness” as head of state and recognize abuses by law enforcementSomething similar to what US President Joe Biden did when he apologized to George Floyd’s family, because that gesture, in addition to enhancing democracy, disarms spirits.

The “radicals”

The turmoil that the country is experiencing leaves losses for all and few gains for some, especially for radical sectors that, facing the legislative and presidential elections of 2022, they can capitalize on the situation.

“The Government has won by having the statement of support from the courts and political parties, but has lost a lot of international image and it remains as a repressive government, it has lost margin of negotiation within its own party and capacity to regulate the social, “believes Cuervo.

The crisis causes enormous damage to the reputation of Colombia, which by signing the peace agreement with the FARC had made an effort to show the world a different image of guerrilla violence, drug trafficking and paramilitaries and, as in the Greek legend of Sisyphus, will have to start over after the broad international rejection of police abuses.

For Cuervo, the Unemployment Committee has gained visibility because it shows firmness in maintaining the protest, but at the same time loses its image because it is unable to get a negotiation on trackWhile the people who are in the streets “win by putting some issues on the agenda”, but they also lose “to the extent that the protest has been degraded” with vandalism, blockades and violence.

“The extremes win, they are erasing the most moderate,” says the professor from the Universidad del Rosario, who explains that while the Democratic Center, the government party, calls for more strength against the protests, among the protesters there are those who they are not willing to compromise to reach an agreement.

EFE Agency

PB