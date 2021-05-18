While the Chamber of Deputies burns with promises, pressures, betrayals and suspicions crossed between legislators of all the blocs, more institutions warn about the serious institutional danger that project K causes to subdue the prosecutors and appoint their boss, the Attorney General of the Nation, only with the official votes. The Argentine Political Club expressed its rejection on Monday considering it “seriously detrimental to the institutional balances enshrined in our Constitution”, and the Federation of Bar Associations estimates that if the government’s plan is approved “it could lead to the conversion of the Public Prosecutor’s Office into a sword of the political power of the government in power. to persecute opponents, or in a shield to ensure impunity for those who break the law”.

In a statement published on Tuesday, the Argentine Political Club affirmed that “the Attorney General of the Nation and the prosecutors must be autonomous from the conjunctural majorities.” According to the entity, which groups together intellectuals and former officials from different governments, “the essence of the project is to facilitate the appointment and removal of the Attorney General for the ruling party, allowing the current senatorial majority (and future ones as well) to control a body that the constitutional reform of 1994 defined as “independent”, and “with functional autonomy and financial autarky”.

The entity recalls that “the central point of the reform, among others that point in the same direction, is to reduce the senatorial majority necessary to designate the Procurator, from the current two-thirds of the members present, to the absolute majority. Such reform implies the difference between a politically independent Procurator (because his appointment would require an agreement between the ruling party and a significant proportion of the opposition senators) and one who would virtually be a subordinate of the current senatorial majority (which today means the Frente de Todos bloc , commanded by José Mayans from Formosa). “

“The Argentine Political Club rejects the proposed reform because it is seriously detrimental to the institutional balances enshrined in our Constitution and, furthermore, observes with deep concern that it is prioritized at a time when the country faces very serious problems.” After listing the challenges posed by the pandemic, poverty and inflation, the text reasons “that in these dramatic circumstances the national government uses a good part of its political and legislative resources in reforming the Public Prosecutor’s Office. confirms the suspicion of broad sectors of society: that the central priority of President Alberto Fernández and Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner is slow down, hinder and eventually deactivate the numerous court cases facing current and former officials. “

“The law that is intended to be approved must be understood as part of a broader strategy, which included the judicial reform launched last year and that is also manifested in the frequent diatribes launched from the national government against non-subordinate judges, and even against the Supreme Court of Justice itself. “

At the end of its statement, the Political Club warns that “the world has faced several years ago a wave of democratic backlash. It is characterized not by sudden blows or self-strikes, but by Democratically elected officialisms that gradually but persistently erode institutions “from within” most basic aspects of republican and democratic life: freedom of expression, the division of powers, and judicial independence. We call on the National Deputies to prevent Argentina from moving in that direction. The ultimate destination of the trip is authoritarianism, from which the country got rid (hopefully forever) in 1983. “

In turn, in an extensive statement, the Argentine Federation of Bar Associations -FACA – warned that the institutional reform that already has half sanction by the Senate “seriously violates the independence and functional autonomy of the Public Ministry in accordance with the provisions of Article 120 of the National Constitution ”.

The entity that brings together organized law in the country made several methodological objections and critical considerations regarding the government project. The main? That “the advancement of the policy on the Public Prosecutor’s Office, attentive to the power that from the accusatory regime it has over criminal action can generate its conversion into a sword of the political power of the government in power to persecute opponents, or in a shield to ensure impunity of those who break the law ”.

“Hence, it is essential to pay special attention to the regimes of designation and dismissal of the chief prosecutor, in order to avoid manipulation –naming with ease, the addict to the regime and throwing out the rebel with the same ease, on the contrary, seeking that the decisive factor of his appointment is his technical excellence and moral suitability for the performance of the position. “

The statement, which bears the signature of the President of the FACA, Jose Luis Lassalle, and the Secretary, Marcelo scarpa, maintains that the broad powers that are deposited in the figure of the Attorney General require that his appointment be the product of a broad consensus among the different political sectors.

