The former treasurer of the PP Luis Bárcenas, sitting on the defendants’ bench, this Monday. Crossbowmen / EFE

Manuel Marchena, president of the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court that judged the Catalan independence challenge, was not in the center of the court this Monday, nor was Javier Zaragoza going to lead the attack by the prosecutors. In his place, a low-profile judge and a prosecutor who at one point appeared to play defense. To make matters worse, “Don Luis” or “Mr. Bárcenas” – that’s what his lawyer used to call him alternately – had a bad face. He had made an effort to show off his usual palm-dark tie, cufflinks at the cuffs of his shirt, a white handkerchief peeking out of the front pocket of his jacket-but you could tell that the prison barber didn’t quite catch the cut. and she also wore dark circles over the black mask. Where would the show come from in the first media trial of the year? It did not take long to know:

“I don’t like to create any kind of circus,” the lawyer Gustavo Galán warned by way of warning, “but it would be illogical not to request that Don Mariano Rajoy testify.” And if there is a contradiction in his testimony, that he be subjected to a confrontation with Mr. Bárcenas.

In case there is any doubt that he, the lawyer of the former Treasurer of the Popular Party (PP) who took up his defense just a month ago, does not like the circus at all, he asked that three journalists testify to whom until now no one had resorted to to investigate what happened with the illegal financing of the PP.

Gustavo Galán asked the judge to include in the list of witnesses a journalist who is considered the owner of an afterlife secret. The reporter in question recorded many years ago a conversation with Álvaro Lapuerta, who died in 2018, in which the PP treasurer for 15 years allegedly confessed that he in person periodically gave President José María Aznar books between whose pages he inserted banknotes from of party box b. A recording as a definitive proof of what Bárcenas has been shouting for seven years: that the main leaders of the PP collected cash bonuses every quarter that came from box b fed by illegal donations from contractors of the administration.

It was not bad for a day, the first, destined to elucidate the previous questions of the trial. Among them, a possible postponement to allow one of the accused, the former manager of the PP, Cristóbal Páez, to recover from a covid infection.

The president of the court, José Antonio Moral, asked that a connection be established with his domicile:

– Are you okay? He has fever? Asked the judge.

“Sometimes 38 and sometimes 39,” replied the defendant.

– Well, get better. So you can follow the judgment.

In the courtroom, to avoid contagion, there are no public or journalists. Only the judges, the defendants – four this Monday and five when Cristóbal Páez recovers -, their respective defense attorneys, the prosecutor, the state attorneys and a legion of lawyers of the popular accusations.

They were addressed, quite harshly in some cases, by defense attorneys. The first to make them fall off a donkey was the lawyer of Belén García, the administrator of the company that reformed the headquarters of the PP at number 13 of Genoa Street and charged a significant part of the work in black money that they did not declare to the public treasury, as the investigation has proven with numerous official documentation and, now, with the testimony of Bárcenas himself. He said that his colleagues from the popular prosecution have made mistakes that are not made by “a second-year law student” or even “a road pawn.”

Nothing comparable, in any case, with the intervention of Jesús Santos, the defense lawyer of the PP, the party that once again puts its prestige at stake in this legal challenge. Santos Alonso was for many years a prosecutor of the National Court, where he arrived in 1989 to replace Carmen Tagle, murdered by the terrorist group ETA. After serving for years as a tax lieutenant, in 2012 he decided to abandon his career and join a major law firm. One of his clients is the PP, a party that for many years – first with José María Aznar, later with Mariano Rajoy and now with Pablo Casado – has usually put into practice a somewhat peculiar behavior manual for crisis situations. The spirit can be summed up in one sentence: “The fault always belongs to others, especially if it is ours.”

There is a string of historical events – from the Prestige oil slick to the Yak-42 accident to the Iraq war – where this tactic was put into practice. And the way to apply it is fundamentally based on denying reality and persecuting those who disagree.

The lawyer Jesús Santos, at midmorning at the National Court, and Pablo Casado, a little earlier at the microphones of Onda Cero, once again used the old strategy. The lawyer Santos made a stark attack on his colleagues of the popular accusations, one by one, accusing them of “spurious purposes [ese sinónimo fino de “bastardas”] given their political ties ”.

It draws attention to the lawyer of a party that is also often presented as a popular accusation in cases that, such as the ERE in Andalusia, affect their political rivals. The same party as in the Gürtel case It was presented as a popular accusation and was expelled from the procedure by Judge Pablo Ruz on understanding that, in reality, he was dedicated to defending two of the defendants, the former treasurer Luis Bárcenas and the former deputy Jesús Merino.

The president of the conservative formation has traveled the same path of the PP lawyer this Monday, Pablo Casado, in the interview with Carlos Alsina in Onda Cero. The current leader of the party slipped the idea that behind the leak of the new accusations of Bárcenas is not the ex-treasurer, as seems clear, but the State Attorney General’s Office in the hands of Dolores Delgado. A thick accusation without any proof that reveals the nervousness that Bárcenas’ threats have caused in the Popular Party.

At one point during the trial, an official from the National Court breaks into the lawyers, leaving stapled pages on the tables. It is the response of the Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office to Bárcenas’ brief … and to Casado’s accusations.

The letter relates how the confession of the ex-treasurer reaches the Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office and how that document is also transferred to the National Court. Next, the Prosecutor’s Office recalls the circumstances of the Law before confessions made a few days before the beginning of an oral trial. A timely collaboration with justice can bring certain benefits for the accused. But for now, explains the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office in its note distributed during the first day of the trial, Luis Bárcenas has not provided great news regarding what seven years of judicial investigation has left in the summary.

But it is still early. Bárcenas’ lawyer has threatened on the first day of trial with new revelations about box b.