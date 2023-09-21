hot environment

The political atmosphere in Culiacán heats up every day more with the proximity of the dates to define the applications for elected officeand this is expected to reach new levels with the announced visits of the main candidates for the Presidency of the Republic: Claudia Sheinbaum will be in Culiacán next Saturday and Xóchitl Gálvez returns in October.

Protection

The director of Labor in Sinaloa, Ascensión Zepeda Rocha, received a reprimand as a sanction for attacking a judge after it was detected that he was driving a truck with high levels of alcohol. They protected him. If it had been someone else, they would run him away immediately. The 4T government would not have even sanctioned it, because that way, they say, it is “a mockery.”

They are getting ready

Before the Claudia Sheinbaum’s next visit to Culiacán to speak with morenistas and aspirants to run for the 2024 elections, some extreme Morenistas in Mazatlán are already preparing, as they do not agree with accepting citizen candidates as representatives. Could it be that they would disband?

Signs

It is not the first time that workers of the Guasave City Council point out harassment or arrogance of the senior officer, Juan Luis de Anda Mataand although this is justified by saying that the workers get upset because they are trying to establish order, the reality is that as the saying goes: when the river makes noise it is because it carries water, and attention should be paid to this.

The meeting

15 days after Rosana Acosta Montes assumed the presidency of the Municipal Committee of the PRI in Salvador Alvaradomet with the former president of the PRI, Marco Antonio López González, where it was said that in this meeting experiences and some recommendations were shared to the internal work of the PRI. Before, Marco Antonio met with some leaders to say goodbye.

