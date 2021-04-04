In his recent book in French entitled “The Political Ambiguity of Islam,” the Paris-based Iranian philosopher “Enoush Gangbour” defends the theological and political interference in the Islamic tradition in a circular manner that prevents the building of an ideological political project on the basis of religious legitimacy, and at the same time prevents the complete separation of religion from Politics in the manner of modern Western experiences.

In contrast to the prevailing approaches that consider Islam to be a religion and a state in essence and origin and that the religious is inseparable from the political in Islam, Gangpur believes that the peculiarity of Islam within the monotheistic perspective is that its belief structure carries two distinct conceptions, one of which refers to the model of “the ruling god” as opposed to the “slave” The subject », and the second refers to the relationship of closeness between the Creator and the creature, according to the paradigm of care and care and the special relationship of affection between God and man.

Hence, Islamic spirituality cannot be separated from this political dimension that is reflected in the thesis of governance and management, even among Sufis and mystics, and the political theory devoid of religious spirituality is reluctant to explain the inability of jurists and state builders to impose a legitimate approach to political governance.

Gangpour concludes that the political Islam trend has failed miserably in developing an Islamic political theory, because the religious text and the spiritual and jurisprudential traditions in Islam cannot establish an ideological ground for political action, hence the closure of the experiences of political Islam in nihilism and violence to compensate for this original deficiency.

Gangpur’s thesis has a great merit, is that it objects to the widespread opinion these days about Islam’s radical alienation from the Judeo-Christian tradition as a result of the dominance of legal and political constituents over its doctrinal and legislative structure. According to this popular thesis, Islam differs completely from Christianity, which has no legal or political structure, and hence it is the “religion of exodus” (Max Weber and Marcel Gaucher), and from Judaism, in which the concept of law acquires a purely moral and ethical dimension (by Venas). What Gangpour shows is the belonging of Islam to the same monotheistic tradition, and its difference in one determinant is this ambiguous relationship between the religious and the political, which cannot be considered the basis of an autocratic vision of politics.

It is clear that Gangpur was influenced in his amusing approach by the work of Henry Corbin and his student Christian Jambi, on Shiite spirituality and the resulting approach to governance that differs qualitatively from the nature of the modern sovereign legal state.

What we fundamentally disagree with with Gangpur is not in the theory of religious and political ambiguity in Islam, but rather the pattern of its downgrading in the theological and political issue that captured the interest of modernity and enlightenment philosophers from Western thinkers. What should be pointed out here is the absence of the Islamic tradition from a theological component in the sense that was crystallized by thinkers of Christianity in the last Latin era, that is, an official doctrine codified for belief in the divine question and its relationship to the human condition, and the consequent control of this doctrine of the pattern of management and governance in the “kingdom of the earth”.

It is the existence of this theology that has historically justified the transition towards the sovereign civil state, which, although in one part consecrates the radical separation between the religious establishment and the political establishment, on the other hand it is an understanding and introspection of the mental and value content of the theological system.

As for Islam, the discourse of belief has focused on the system of divine attributes in its formulation of the complex problem between the absolute monotheism demand and the concept of closeness required by the existential activity of the Creator and the human commissioning message. Despite the attempts of some philosophers influenced by the Greek “philosopher king” theory, establishing a political thesis on doctrinal perspectives and perceptions in Islam was neither palatable nor conceivable.

Hence, the failure of the political Islam project is not due to the neglect of the dual spiritual and political dimension of religion, but rather the tendency to overturn the Islamic authority itself by transforming the doctrinal into an ideological conception, and transforming the jurisprudential system into a legal code for the state.

Since the fifties, books of the characteristics and components of the “Islamic concept” began to appear in the literature of political Islam to replace the ideas and opinions of the speakers that were confined to the theory of adjectives and actions. In the same period, books of “Islamic” alternatives to modern “positive” laws also appeared in the same period.

The matter, then, is not related to an original problem in the Islamic tradition, but rather to interpretive deviations in reading and adjusting the reference texts in this tradition that are inconsistent with the duality of theology and ideology whose effects can easily be traced in the course of modern European thought.