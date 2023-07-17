The last friday Query Mitofsky published the ranking of Governors of Mexicothe evaluation corresponds to the month of June, so it is very updated, In the first place, the Sinaloan president Rubén Rocha Moya appears with a percentage of 61 percent approval.

something is doing right Ruben Rocha Moya to position himself as best rated governor in the countryRicardo Gallardo from San Luis Potosí also appears in this select group with 60.6 percent and Miguel Riquelme from Coahuila with 60.3 percent, second and third, respectively.

According to the study of mitofskythe approval average national of governors and the head of government of CDMX is from 51 percentso Ruben Rocha He is above the average and in the select group of the three presidents with a passing grade. The numbers are very good and force an analysis of their actions.

It is not easy to decipher the style of the Governor Rubén Rocha Moyabecause he is not the typical politician, in terms of boxing it would be said that he is out of the spotlight, he is more technical and stylistic, but in the public arena and in the weeks He becomes a fighter of what they call a “fajador” for going ahead looking for the knockout.

He too Governor Rocha It moves on two agendas, the social and the political. We start with the first, it has focused the narrative on an administration with a social sense. It runs through marginalized communities, has very social works, serving basic services, roads, drinking water works and wells, to name a few. Surely the direct contact with the people is giving strong support to its image and government.

Regarding the second, the agenda policy, Rocha Moya he has chosen his battles well and won them, freed culiacan from the tyranny of Jesus Estradawhile to Mazatlan of that ballast of corruption which represents the Chemist Benitez. Now it seeks to help democratize the uasso that the university community once again has a voice and a vote.

On the subject of uas, Rocha Moya everything is at stake, if they manage to democratize the university and freeing her from the satrap that controls her, without a doubt, will be the greatest political achievement of her government and will go down in history, she would leave a legacy. He will have done what seemed impossible, what other leaders feared and did not dare to touch even with a rose petal.

Soon, a shakeup in the state cabinet must come, the evaluations will surely show, the “non-functioning officials” and others who have aspirations for the next year must go. Those who want to work for will stay Ruben Rocha and possibly it will be the team with which he reaches the end of his government.

For now, they say that the numbers do not lie and that the surveys are a tool that show the photograph of the moment, so today, the Governor Rubén Rocha Moya is the best rated in the country and evidently his actions have the highest citizen approval. So be very careful.

