This is a scene that starts very early, on the morning of June 11, with temperatures below freezing. Maya Fernández Allende (Santiago, 51 years old), Defense Minister of left-wing Chilean President Gabriel Boric, has descended from a Chilean Navy ship to Dawson Island, in the Strait of Magellan. He has traveled for three hours at dawn from Punta Arenas, the southernmost city of this country, for the first time to the place where, almost 50 years ago, hundreds of supporters of the Popular Unity Government (UP), including several members of the Cabinet of his grandfather, the overthrown socialist president Salvador Allende (1970-1973), were prisoners of the dictatorship of Army General Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990). Shortly after the coup d’état of September 11, 1973, the Navy transported them to do forced labor. They were lightly dressed, and this is how they stayed for several months until their families were able to send them something warm.

As soon as she steps on the dock, Maya Fernández’s eyes shine in a way that, at first, it is not known if it is emotion or happiness. Later, she will clear that this brightness has been as much emotion as happiness. On Isla Dawson she will experience the crossroads of her two worlds, that of Allende’s socialist granddaughter, and that of the Minister of Defense, who has come together with the Commander-in-Chief of the Navy, Admiral Juan Andrés de la Maza, and dozens of marines. All together they will participate in the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the coup, and they will put up a memorial in the same place where the detention center was: “In this place, between December 21, 1973 and September 26, 1974, the concentration camp for political detainees in Río Chico, Dawson Island, installed by the civic-military dictatorship. So that never again.”

Maya Fernández along with former politicians at a ceremony on Dawson Island. Cristian Soto Quiroz

Two men also passed through Dawson who held, in the Allende government, the same position that Maya Fernández holds today: former Defense Ministers José Tohá, father of Boric Carolina Tohá’s Minister of the Interior, and Orlando Letelier, who was also Foreign Minister . Tohá died shortly after leaving the island at the Military Hospital in Santiago, after evident signs of torture, and Letelier was assassinated by Pinochet’s secret police in an attack in Washington. But they are not his charges, Maya Fernández tells EL PAÍS, that she is thinking about at this moment. “I see them as my grandfather’s friends and colleagues, not as ministers. They are the ones who started a path, a dream for President Allende. I remember them like that.”

Maya Fernández, biologist, veterinarian, former councilor and former deputy, is the daughter of Beatriz daddy Allende Bussi, the second of the three daughters of Salvador Allende, and the Cuban Luis Fernández Oña. Her mother, a surgeon like Salvador Allende, was the most revolutionary of the sisters, and her most influential collaborator. On September 11, 1973, she was with the president while La Moneda was bombed, but he forced her out of it. She was seven months pregnant and had a daughter, Maya, less than two years old.

That of his family has been a story marked by politics and pain. Allende committed suicide in the middle of the bombing of the government palace. daddy He went into exile in Cuba. In 1977, at the age of 34, he took his own life in Havana. The Minister of Defense was six years old, and her brother Alejandro, four. It is a period that Tencha Buchi de Allende (1914-2009), Maya Fernández’s grandmother, once described as follows: “Remembering that September 11, 1973 is a nightmare for me. Until that day I had a husband, three daughters, and after that day, I lost my husband, I lost a daughter, my grandchildren are scattered in different parts of the world”.

Minister Maya Fernández with Juan Pablo Letelier, son of former Allende foreign minister Orlando Letelier, during the commemoration on Dawson Island. On the guitar, the teacher Sandra Baeza.

Cristian Soto Quiroz

In the extreme south of Chile, Maya Fernández says that, while sailing, she thought about the prisoners in 1973. “We saw the sunrise in our sea and it is impossible not to think about when they arrived here 50 years ago. It must have been hard. But, at the same time, it has comforted me to think that this trip is a reencounter with history”. “I have known many of them for a long time, and many perhaps knew my family more than I did. My grandfather died when I was very young. The same my mother. So, several of them have told me stories that I did not know or experience. And I rescue that.”

And he continues: “The history of my family has to do with the political history of the country that, although it matters a lot to me, what I like are the human stories of my family. Osvaldo (Puccio, another ex-prisoner who was a minister in the socialist government of Ricardo Lagos, 2000-2006) has told me funny things about my grandfather and others about my mother”.

The Minister of Defense together with De la Maza and the ex-prisoners and their families have made several stops. In one place they have put a red carnation; in another they have heard part of the Cantata Our Great Mother, made up of three ex-prisoners on the worst nights in the barracks. Maya Fernández is one more in this place, but at times she distances herself and watches this scene of more than 100 people gathered. “In the end we are all Chileans, with or without a uniform. We are all. This is what we want as a society, ”she comments to EL PAIS. “What I see is a natural coexistence. Everyone has been able to remember their story, tell it and share it with other generations. That’s very powerful.”

Salvador Allende and his wife, Tencha Bussi, in 1971 with their granddaughters Marcia Tambutti and Maya Fernández.

This trip to Dawson is the third for some ex-prisoners. The Navy has come in all of them, but this is the first time that a commander in chief of the Navy has participated. “The breakdown of democracy that occurred on September 11, 1973 cannot be repeated,” De la Maza told EL PAÍS. It has not been the only gesture of the Navy these days. It has been noticed by former deputy Camilo Salvo, the 88-year-old ex-prisoner of legal age. He is a keen observer: he says that, unlike previous trips in 2003 and 2013, today no uniformed man carried his service weapon.

Salvo was the one who directed the presidential campaign of Salvador Allende. And, after the coup, he was reunited with daddy Allende and his little daughter Maya in Havana. He says that this day in Dawson has seemed to him “a family meeting”, very far from the distance that there was in 2003 and 2013 with the sailors. He has even recalled this day to the Popular Unity. He has said it because of the number of spontaneous speeches that have been taking place during the day.

Evening falls on Dawson Island. The Navy has prepared hot coffee and empanadas. The speeches have multiplied, and it is the turn of the Defense Minister. They announce it through the microphone. She has not placed herself on the front line, where the authorities are supposed to be. Neither has the admiral, sitting in the middle of the ex-prisoners and their families. Maya Fernández is in the background, standing, mixed between civilians and uniformed men. Her mud-stained pants reflect how far she has walked today.

Camilo Salvo, former political prisoner, during the ceremony in Río Chico, together with Juan Pablo Letelier, son of Allende’s former foreign minister Orlando Letelier, Cristian Soto Quiroz

He is about to close the first commemorative act of the 50 years of the coup in Chile with people who, not so long ago, could not talk to each other. Without a piece of paper in hand, the Minister of Defense says: “Here we are all human beings, in uniform and without uniform. We all have dreams and sufferings. We all stay up late for a sick child or if something happens to a loved one. That corresponds to all of us. And we have to be able to do it together as a country.”

“There are young people here and there are grandchildren who have issues that perhaps were not there 50 years ago, but that are for the future. I think we have a lot to do for those dreams, (but) sometimes our history is so complex that it doesn’t let us see the future. And you have to look at it.” “My grandmother, Tencha, was a woman I never saw complain. Never. That she never spoke ill of anyone. And she always told me that you have to look forward and think the best for Chile. That’s what I’ll stay with,” says Maya Fernández Allende when it has begun to get dark on Dawson Island.