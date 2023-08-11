Carles Puigdemont, on July 5 in Brussels. Europe Press

The political calendar and the legal reforms of the last legislature on the crimes of rebellion and sedition now benefit the plans of the fugitive former president of the Generalitat Carles Puigdemont to maintain his pulse in defense of his parliamentary immunity. A strategy that he directs from his residence for almost six years in Waterloo, on the outskirts of Brussels.

Puigdemont is not going to find an obstacle to run again as a candidate for the European elections in June of next year. If you are elected, you will be able to reconsider your claim to continue enjoying the aforementioned prerogative as an MEP, unless the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) has ruled that it does not correspond to you, for having been prosecuted before acquiring the status of member of the Eurochamber.

Although if re-elected he would once again acquire immunity as an MEP, this protection does not extend to judicial processes that he has previously opened. Once the immunity is withdrawn —after a petition— for a specific case, it remains in force for as long as it takes to resolve it, regardless of whether or not the person affected is re-elected to the European Chamber. An expected provision given that, on many occasions, legal proceedings last longer than a legislature. If this principle did not apply, the national authorities would have to request over and over again the lifting of immunity.

Another difficulty that Puigdemont may face in continuing to direct the Junts strategy from his residence in Waterloo, at the same time as the European seat, arises from the conditions established by the Central Electoral Board (JEC) to acquire the full status of MEP. The former president of the Generalitat who fled from the Spanish justice system can stand in the European elections next June and be elected. But the Electoral Board is going to demand, in all probability, that in order to collect his minutes, he meets the requirement of personally accrediting himself. There Puigdemont may find a more difficult barrier to overcome than in the previous 2019 elections.

Puigdemont was then able to accredit himself before the European Parliament without meeting the aforementioned requirement. Several pronouncements and subsequent declarations of those responsible for the Eurocámara have questioned the relevance of those decisions. The game is yet to be played, and Puigdemont will surely play it.

The only thing that could make him change his plans would be the final judgment of the CJEU, when it resolves the appeal against the ruling of the lower court, the General Court of the European Union (TGUE), which in June ruled against the recognition of the immunity that claims the expresident fugitive catalan

In this regard, Puigdemont’s defense has serious doubts that the CJEU is interested in acting with the surprising speed with which the Holiday Chamber of the Constitutional Court has done so as to reject the appeal of the former president of the Generalitat against the arrest warrants for processing. issued against him by magistrate Pablo Llarena, investigating judge of the criminal case of the process in the Supreme. The sources consulted rule out that the decisions of European justice are influenced by questions of Spanish domestic policy that seem to have weighed on the urgent processing of Puigdemont’s challenge before the Constitutional Court. The decision of the Vacation Chamber will most likely be revoked after the Prosecutor’s Office appeals, as announced, the inadmissibility of said appeal, with which this item will return to its initial point in a matter of weeks.

Puigdemont is in no rush to find out the CJEU’s criteria on his immunity. He will exhaust the term to present his appeal, which ends in mid-September. With this, he has achieved that said court has not even begun the review of his challenge and means buying time for its presentation next June, without there having been a definitive pronouncement of the European justice. Only once the appeal has been filed does time begin for the CJEU to make a substantive decision, which his defense estimates could take up to six or eight months and would allow Puigdemont to exhaust the current legislature in the European Parliament.

At the same time that the sentence is appealed, Puigdemont can – and has indicated that he will do so – again request precautionary measures that restore parliamentary immunity until the judges decide on the merits of the matter. This would give him greater legal certainty, albeit temporary, which would in turn allow him greater freedom of movement than he currently has.

Puigdemont decided not to attend the last plenary session before the European Parliament’s summer recess in Strasbourg, France, held in July just after the TGUE ruling, considering that the European Parliament had not given him guarantees that he would not be arrested if the judge Llarena issued a new Euro-warrant against him, something that for the moment the Spanish magistrate has not done, as requested by the Prosecutor’s Office and Vox, pending the final decision of the CJEU.

If the European legislature ends without there having been a sentence, the debate on Puigdemont’s immunity – if the Junts leader were re-elected – starts again. However, the CJEU may consider that the specific question that it now has raised —whether the European Parliament acted in accordance with the law by withdrawing Puigdemont’s immunity— must be answered, even once the current European legislature has ended. In any case, it is taken for granted in Brussels that an immunity lifted continues to be withdrawn for the duration of the case that caused this unusual measure, that is, that it is not subject to electoral calendars but to procedural ones.

The leader of Junts will continue to have a difficult time if what he wants is to return to Spain without impediments. The Constitutional Court will finally admit to processing his appeal against Llarena’s arrest warrants, but he will not leave them in abeyance while he studies the merits of the matter. And as for what will happen when he resolves it, sources from the court itself take it for granted that the guarantee body will in no case agree to Puigdemont’s request for protection. This means that the Constitutional Court will not annul Puigdemont’s arrest warrants, which continue and will remain in force in the event that he tries to return to Spanish territory. What the court will do is study in depth his claims and allegations, and respond by ruling of the plenary session, not by means of a quick order issued by a Vacation Room that exists to deal with urgent and urgent matters.

The magistrates of the Constitutional Court, last January. Alberto Ortega (Europa Press)

These conditions are those that, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, did not exist in the case of Puigdemont’s last appeal, since the orders for his arrest in Spain are in force, and would have continued to be so, even if his appeal was not resolved so quickly. Hence, the Constitutional Prosecutor’s Office does not finish explaining why it was supposed that it could not be postponed to rule on the validity of what was already in force, while it was going to continue to be so with or without a ruling by the court. Sources from said Prosecutor’s Office estimate that with its decision, said Holiday Room “has incurred in a kind of unnecessary legal pleonasm, which is not fully understood in strictly procedural terms.”

In this situation, if Puigdemont decides to maintain his pulse with the Spanish justice from abroad, and not return, because he would be arrested as soon as his presence was detected, the path that remains relatively clear for him is that of his candidacy as MEP, next June . The suppression of the crime of rebellion leaves out of play article 384 bis of the Criminal Procedure Law, which was interpreted as applicable to those accused of the aforementioned criminal type, in order to prevent them from holding any public office. Puigdemont was able to get around it four years ago and gain access to the European Parliament, initially seeing his immunity recognized.

But after the aforementioned ruling of the General Court of the EU, the path of the Junts leader has narrowed. Only the next episode —the judgment of the Court of Justice of the EU— will reveal if that path has been closed.

Puigdemont will then have the possibility of continuing to be protected by Belgian justice, with a long history of rejecting extradition demands, and in whose hands will be the decision to turn him over or not to the Supreme Court for the crimes for which he is being claimed, which he no longer They are those of rebellion or sedition, but those of disobedience and embezzlement. The first of these last two does not have a prison sentence, but the second does, from six to twelve years, in accordance with the jurisprudence of the Supreme Court, which did not support the purposes of the penal reform promoted in the last legislature by the PSOE and Podemos. to reduce the seriousness of behaviors involving embezzlement of public funds in cases that do not imply personal enrichment. Puigdemont knows that this reform was tried, and that it went wrong, but not at the desire of the forces that made up the parliamentary majority until the last elections, and that they can continue to maintain it if they are able to reach agreements that allow it. The relevant fact in this phase prior to the investiture debate is that the Junts leader himself can play a key role in achieving that objective.