The Tour of the play off of the Conference will be played on Thursday 20 at Benito Villamarín





The Polish referee Damian Sylwestrzak will be in charge of whistling the return meeting of the Play off of access to the round of 16 of the Conference League that will dispute the Real Betis against the KAA Gent this Thursday, February 20 from 18.45 at the Benito Villamarín stadium.

Interestingly, Sylwestrzak was born in Breslaviaplace where the Conference League final will be played this season. He will be helped from the VAR by his compatriot Piotr Lushk and will be assisted from the bands by Pawel Sokolnicki and Adam Karasewicz. Meanwhile, Marcin Kochanek will perform as a fourth referee and Pawel Pskit of VAR Assistant.

Sylwestrzak, which is 33 years KAA GENT. Nor has it coincided with Spanish teams.

In the present campaign, a conference duel has arbitrated, which faced the mold with Apoel (0-1), in addition to four in the Europa League and two in the previous rounds of the Champions League.