The Sejm, the lower house of Poland's parliament, passed a law suspending Warsaw's participation in the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE). The publication reported this on March 8 Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

Deputies agreed that the treaty should be suspended: 435 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of the law, five voted against.

The bill was submitted to the Sejm in November 2023. Then the Polish Foreign Ministry reported that Warsaw, if adopted, would take the actions prescribed by the CFE Treaty to suspend the country’s participation in the treaty in coordination with its North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) allies.

The Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe was signed in 1990 in Paris. 22 states became its participants. Among them are 16 NATO countries and six Warsaw Pact Organization (WTO) countries – the USSR, Poland, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and Czechoslovakia.

The main task of the CFE Treaty was to achieve a balance of power between the North Atlantic Alliance and the Warsaw Warsaw Forces by reducing the amount of military equipment. The agreement established a limit of 20 thousand tanks, 30 thousand armored combat vehicles, 6.8 thousand aircraft, 2 thousand helicopters and 20 thousand self-propelled artillery systems for each block.

Prior to this, on March 6, the Moldovan government approved the decision to suspend the CFE Treaty. At the same time, the country reserved the right to return to its implementation in the future.

In November 2023, Great Britain, together with its NATO allies, also decided to suspend participation in the treaty.

At the same time, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported that the procedure for the Russian Federation to withdraw from the CFE Treaty was completely completed. The Russian Foreign Ministry recalled that the international legal document was suspended by Russia back in 2007 and now it has finally become history.

Prior to this, on May 29, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the law denouncing the CFE Treaty. The corresponding bill was submitted to the State Duma on May 10, after which on May 16 the State Duma supported the denunciation.

As noted in the explanatory note of the bill, the reason for taking measures to denounce the treaty was the confrontational line of the United States and its allies towards the Russian Federation.

At the same time, Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that the CFE Treaty has not reflected the existing realities in the sphere of European security for several decades. In particular, after the dissolution of the Warsaw Pact, Russia called for updating the parameters of the treaty, but the United States and other NATO members, under far-fetched pretexts, did not approve the changes and the corresponding agreement on adapting the treaty of 1999.