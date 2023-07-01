Polish priest Isakovich-Zaleski: Duda deceived the Poles with his statement about Ukraine

Polish President Andrzej Duda deceived Polish families whose relatives were killed by Ukrainian nationalists during World War II. About this on my Twitter account. wrote Polish priest Tadeusz Isakovich-Zaleski.

Thus, he commented on the statement of the head of the country on the pursuit of a peaceful policy and unwillingness to incite hatred between Ukrainians and Poles. “The accusation of “running with a pitchfork” is yet another shameful statement by Duda, who promised the families of the victims of the genocide a decent burial and did nothing for eight years,” Isakovich-Zalesky said.