Politician Tucholsky: because of its position on Ukraine, Poland has become a worldwide laughing stock

The Polish authorities have turned the country into a laughing stock in front of the whole world because of their position on Ukraine. The position of the state on the world stage was described by Polish politician Marek Tucholski on social networks X.

The politician noted that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky came out during Andrzej Duda’s speech at the UN General Assembly demonstratively and called Poland Putin’s assistants.

“I feel sorry not for you, but for Poland, which you led to losses and made a laughing stock in the eyes of the whole world,” he emphasized.

On Wednesday, September 20, it was reported that during a speech at a briefing after a meeting of the UN General Assembly, the President of Poland said that Ukraine resembles a drowning man, dragging his rescuer along with him to the bottom.