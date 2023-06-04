With about five months to go until Poland’s legislative elections, the political atmosphere in a deeply polarized country is already feverish. More than 100,000 people have marched through the streets of Warsaw this Sunday under a broad slogan – “Against high prices, theft, lies and for free elections” – on the 34th anniversary of the first partially free elections, in 1989. The massive protest has exceeded forecasts, with an attendance of between 100,000 and 150,000 participants, according to police sources, and half a million, according to the capital’s City Council, in the hands of the liberal opposition.

The march occurs after the approval this week of the baptized as tusk law, which will create a commission to examine Russian influence between 2007 and 2022. Critics charge that this regulation is designed to expel Donald Tusk, leader of the main opposition party and prime minister between 2007 and 2014, from the electoral race.

After criticism from the opposition, but also from the United States and the European Union, the country’s president, Andrzej Duda, tried to calm things down this Friday by presenting far-reaching amendments to the law that he himself had approved on Monday. But it was too late. The alarms about a possible attempt to interfere in the elections had already been activated and this Sunday the main liberal opposition forces toured the capital, including those that did not plan to participate when Civic Platform (PO), Tusk’s party, called the march last April.

The Polish capital has been taken over by a demonstration in which the epic in defense of democracy and against the attacks on the rule of law of the ultra-conservative Government of Law and Justice (PiS) dominated, although there have been no shortages some rude banners against the ruling party. Along with the active political leaders marched Lech Walesa, the well-known union leader who faced the communist regime at the head of the Solidarity union and who was the first democratically elected president of Poland since 1926. Two survivors of the Warsaw Uprising against the Nazi occupation in 1944. “You are participating in the greatest event in the history of democratic Poland,” said Tusk, fueling that spirit of resistance.

“We are going to these elections to win, to hold the guilty accountable, to repair the wrongs committed and, consequently, to reconcile Polish families. And I make you a promise: victory, fixing the mistakes, repairing the grievances and reconciliation”, the former prime minister proclaimed before the crowd.

With this march, Tusk, who is not yet officially the candidate of PO, emerges strengthened from the stake carried out this week by the Government with the law with which it intends to corner him. The former president of the European Council and the European People’s Party stopped the free fall of his party and raised it by more than 10 points in the polls when he returned to the Polish political scene in mid-2021. “The problem is that his figure is very negative for PiS voters, and also for the left,” says Ben Stanley, a researcher at the Center for the Study of Democracy at the SWPS University in Warsaw.

The government campaign against him is fierce. They accuse him of having been too in tune with Angela Merkel’s Germany, and at the same time, Vladimir Putin’s Russia. Filip Pazderski, analyst at the think tank Institute of Public Affairs, tells by telephone that public television, controlled by the Government, usually broadcasts a clip with the voice of Tusk in 2008 saying that it was necessary to dialogue with Russia along with images of victims of massacres perpetrated by the Russians in Ukraine, like Bucha’s.

Tens of thousands of people have been arriving in Warsaw in the morning by bus, private car and train from all parts of the country, and rallies have been organized in other cities. The tusk law it has generated “an energy, an anger” that has agitated opposition voters, as Pazderski explains. But there are still at least five months to go before the elections, which are assumed to be in October. The vigor of this Sunday may dissipate during the summer, says the analyst.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has tried to downplay the impact of the demonstration. “It makes me laugh a little that old foxes who have been in politics for many, many years organize a march against the government and present it as a spontaneous citizen protest,” he declared, according to the PAP agency. This week, PiS crossed a red line in their country with a spot against the call that superimposed images of the Auschwitz concentration camp.

The PiS, in the lead

Jaroslaw Kaczynski’s PiS leads the polls, but with approximately 35% voting intention, he would not have enough to govern alone. The center-right Civic Platform party, to which polls give 28%, would also need to seek support or coalition partners to come to power. Among the formations that could hold the keys to government is the extreme right of Konfederacja Wolnosc i Niepodległosc (Confederation), which after a few months of sustained growth has slowed to 10%. The other is the coalition named Third Way, which would become the third force, with 13% of the votes, and is made up of the centrist Polska 2050, led by Szymon Holownia, a well-known television presenter, and the Polish People’s Party ( PSL), an agrarian formation. After the elections, it is likely that PiS wants to seek the support of the Confederation, but the game of alliances in Poland is open and analysts do not dare to make a forecast.

The sociologist Jaroslaw Flis, from the Jagiellonian University of Krakow, explained in a Zoom conversation a few weeks ago that the Polish electoral system is based on the D’Hondt method, like the Spanish one, and rewards coalitions. For months the possibility of a great agreement that would unite the liberal opposition has been considered, as happened in Hungary and Turkey, although in both countries the opposition candidates ended up crashing against the rulers. The unity that these forces display this Sunday “is not going to result in a coalition,” says Stanley, who believes that the march “will not have an electoral effect, but it leaves a powerful message: that they can unite when necessary.”

The official campaign will begin after the summer, after the official announcement of the elections, but the box of electoral promises has already been opened. The PiS has promised that it will increase from 500 zlotis to 800 – from 111 to almost 180 euros – the monthly allowance per child under 18 years of age; free medicines for the elderly and children and highways without tolls. PO, which seeks to broaden its electoral base with more social measures against its traditional defense of the free market, has signed up to the idea of ​​family benefits and programs for access to housing.

Analysts believe that economic security will be one of the main themes of the campaign. Poland has blocked 35.4 billion euros from the European pandemic recovery plan, which Brussels will not release until a series of reforms are completed that guarantee, among other aspects, the rule of law and judicial independence. The government’s junior partner, the eurosceptic formation that has renamed itself sovereign Poland, will predictably base its campaign on attacking the European Union and PiS for allegedly bowing down to the Commission.

Support for neighboring Ukraine is a factor that unites the government and the opposition. PiS gained some points at the start of the Russian invasion in the polls, but its support has fallen slightly even though it continues to lead international aid to kyiv. In the coming months, anything can happen on both sides of the border and it was already seen, during the grain crisis, that the ultra-conservative government will prioritize the interests of its possible voters, as it did with farmers unhappy with the Ukrainian competition.

The mobilization of their own voters is going to be key in these elections. The opposition has shown this Sunday that it has the power to convene. But that has happened in Warsaw. PiS has its electoral ground in the countryside and in small towns. That other Poland is moved by what it sees as liberal attacks on its traditional values ​​of family and religion. For this reason, October 15, the day before John Paul II Day, is beginning to sound like the government’s supposedly favorite date for the elections. Two investigations have recently questioned the response of the Polish pope to cases of pedophilia when he had not yet arrived at the Vatican, and PiS has tried to make money as if it were an attack on Poland. Both will try to keep alive the flames with which they hope to activate their voters next fall.

