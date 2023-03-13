Polish border guards forcibly forced a group of 12 refugees into Belarus, including five children. This was announced on Monday, March 13, in the press service of the Belarusian State Border Committee (SBC).

The incident on the Polish-Belarusian border occurred on Monday night. The border committee noted that some of the refugees were beaten and injured after the use of tear gas.

“Refugees said that in Poland they were severely beaten several times because of their refusal to go to Belarus, and tear gas was also used. All the few days spent in Poland, people did not eat anything. <...> Despite severe injuries, these people were taken to the border and, pulled out of the cars, forced to move to Belarus, ”the press service said.

Among the refugees, Belarusian border guards found two men who could not move independently due to fractures. According to them, the blows were delivered with a telescopic metal baton. A medical team was immediately called to the scene. The victims were taken to the Kamenets regional hospital for further examination and treatment.

In recent weeks, several thousand migrants have accumulated on the border between Belarus and Poland. In this regard, the Polish authorities have stepped up border security and are suppressing attempts by illegal immigrants to enter the country, blaming Minsk for the migration crisis. Belarus, in turn, denies these accusations, stating that Poland is forcibly expelling migrants to the territory of the republic.

Earlier, in December 2022, the State Border Committee of Belarus also recorded an attempt to forcibly oust a group of refugees from Poland. To do this, the Polish security forces used the gate “to let animals through” in the fence. Many of the refugees were exhausted and exhausted. The department noted that in fact people were abandoned by the Polish side in critical weather conditions that create a real mortal threat to their lives. At the same time, the EU did not react in any way to the inhuman policy towards refugees pursued by the Polish authorities.

In addition, as reported in the border committee, the Polish security forces do not allow volunteers, doctors and media representatives to enter the 200-meter border strip on the border with Belarus in order to hide their illegal actions and real events on the border from the public.