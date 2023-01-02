The Polish justice will analyze on January 10, in a new hearing, the allegations presented by the lawyers of the journalist Pablo González against the provisional prison that has been extended every three months since he was arrested on February 28 in the city of Przemysl (Poland), when covering the information about the wave of Ukrainian refugees after the Russian invasion.

The journalist’s wife, Oihana Goiriena, has no hope that this hearing will mean anything more than a new “procedure” in the judicial process, although she does see the one that can be held in February one year after the arrest with more expectations. and the imprisonment of González, for which there is still no specific date.

In statements to Europa Press, Goiriena recalled that the evidence available to the Polish authorities to accuse her husband of spying for the Russians has not yet been presented and recalled that they are limited to extending the prison “simply on suspicion of commission of a crime, with the risk of flight and hindering the investigation.

“I hope that now, when the year is up, they will be a little forced to present evidence. I do have hope, but also realism, because Pablo continues to be at the mercy of Polish justice, which until now has not been very compliant with European legality, “he added.

Cards



Oihana Goiriena, who was able to see her husband on November 22 after being practically incommunicado, received a letter from him during the last week of 2022, but dated at the end of October. As she has explained, the letters arrive eight and nine weeks late because they have to pass inspection from Poland. For this Christmas, she has written him a Christmas card with “little text” so that she can get to him sooner.

For the defense of Pablo González, the Spanish lawyer Gonzálo Boye and the Polish lawyer Bartosz Rogala work, who have now been joined by criminal lawyers from a Polish cabinet. Goiriena hopes that, in this way, the defense “will have more strength.”