The Polish Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow. The department announced this on March 23 on its page on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

“We strongly condemn the terrorist attack and express our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those killed and injured,” the Polish ministry said in a statement.

The Polish Foreign Ministry noted that they were “shocked by the news of the tragic events.”

On March 22, a shooting occurred at Crocus City Hall. The concert hall was supposed to host a performance by the Picnic group. Later, a fire broke out in the building; according to eyewitnesses, unknown persons set the hall on fire. According to the latest data, the fire area has reached almost 13 thousand square meters. m, now it is localized.

The Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation reported that unknown persons in camouflage broke into the building and started shooting. A criminal case has been initiated under Art. 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Terrorist act”). According to the latest data from the Russian Investigative Committee, the death toll exceeded 93 people.

On March 23, the Moscow Region Ministry of Health published an updated list of victims, which included 121 people, of whom 107 were hospitalized.

Also on March 23, the head of the FSB of the Russian Federation, Alexander Bortnikov, reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the detention of 11 people, including four terrorists who were directly involved in the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow.

The leaders of Belarus, Serbia, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, China, the foreign ministers of Italy, Germany, France, Pakistan, Japan and other states expressed condolences to Putin and the Russians.