Sikorsky: Macron's words about NATO troops in Ukraine put pressure on Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron's words about NATO troops in Ukraine are useful in that they put pressure on Russia. This was stated by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, his words leads Rzeczpospolita.

He added that he does not consider the appearance of NATO troops in Ukraine something incredible.

Earlier, Sikorsky called on the US Congress to pass a bill to support Ukraine. According to Poland, the approval of support will have “epoch-making” significance.