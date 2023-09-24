Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau on Sunday, September 25, accused German Chancellor Olaf Scholz of interfering in the internal affairs of the republic because of his criticism of Warsaw.

This is how he commented on Scholz’s words about the visa scandal related to Poland. The Central Anti-Corruption Bureau in Poland has suspected the country’s government of illegally selling visas for migrant workers from Asian and African countries. In response to this, Scholz allowed for tightening of controls at the borders of Germany, especially with Poland, and called on Warsaw to clarify possible violations when issuing visas.

“The latest statement by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz violates the principles of sovereign equality of states that underlie good neighborly relations and friendly cooperation with Poland and proclaimed by the German government in the 1991 agreement with Warsaw,” Rau wrote on his page in X.

In his opinion, Scholz’s words indicate an attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of the Polish state and the election campaign taking place in Poland.

“For the sake of good bilateral relations, I call on the German Chancellor to respect Poland’s sovereignty and refrain from making statements that are detrimental to our relations,” Rau said.

On September 20, at a briefing in Brussels, European Commission representative Anita Hipper sent a letter to Poland demanding clarification of allegations that Polish authorities had long accepted bribes for issuing visas. They intend to wait for a response from Warsaw until October 3.