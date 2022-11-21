Polish court canceled €6.5 billion fine to Gazprom for the construction of Nord Stream 2

The Polish Court for Competition and Consumer Protection canceled a fine of PLN 29.08 billion (€6.46 billion) imposed on Gazprom. About it reported Polish Competition and Consumer Protection Authority (UOKiK, antimonopoly authority).

The Russian company had to pay this amount for the construction of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline. Another 52 million euros was the amount of the fine for the five companies involved in the construction. All of them have also been cancelled.

On November 21, 2022, the Court for the Protection of Competition and Consumer Rights overturned the decision Polish Competition and Consumer Authority

The regulator promised to appeal this decision. A representative of the department indicated that the court verbally substantiated the verdict by the lack of a joint venture among the fined companies, the inability to find out the consequences for the economy, as well as the lack of competence for UOKiK to evaluate assumptions about the companies’ attempts to circumvent the law.

Fine against Gazprom

On October 7, 2020, UOKiK fined Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Engie, Uniper and Wintershall $7.6 billion. The fine amounted to 10 percent of the annual turnover, which is the maximum sanction in the country’s legislation.

All companies appealed against the decision of the Polish antimonopoly regulator, the proceedings took more than two years.

We can confirm that we have appealed against the decision of the Polish Competition and Consumer Protection Authority Wintershall

The Russian gas monopoly filed an appeal against the UOKiK decision on November 4, 2020. The Russian side recalled that the decision on the fine would not be executed until the entry into force of the relevant court decision.

Explosion at Nord Stream

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has been completed but is not in operation. At the end of September, one of its strings was attacked and destroyed in an explosion.

The investigation was taken up by Denmark and Sweden, in whose exclusive economic zones the state of emergency occurred, as well as Germany. For a month and a half, Nord Stream AG was not allowed to survey the break point of the Nord Stream gas pipeline. It was not until November 14 that the company reported that a chartered vessel had begun surveying the points of damage to the pipeline.

The timing of the repair of the Nord Streams is still unknown – the German security services admitted that all the faulty gas pipeline lines were out of order forever. The Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia initiated a case on an act of international terrorism.