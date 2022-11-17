The President of Poland: the fallen rocket with a high degree of probability belonged to the air defense of Ukraine

Polish President Andrzej Duda admitted that the missile that fell on the territory of the country most likely belonged to the air defense system (Air Defense) of Ukraine, writes Reuters.

According to him, most likely it was the “old” S-300 missile, produced in the 70s. The politician pointed to the lack of evidence of a deliberate attack on Poland. Warsaw also has no evidence that the missile could have been launched by the Russian military, he said.

Ukrainian air defense launched missiles in different directions. It is highly likely that one of these missiles fell on the territory of Poland. A preliminary inspection of the scene indicates that there was no classic rocket explosion there, but it was the result of a simple fall of this rocket. Andrzej Duda President of Poland

NATO position

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed that, according to preliminary data, the missile did indeed belong to the Ukrainian air defense system. The North Atlantic Alliance has no evidence that the incident is linked to Russia. The incident continues to be investigated, but the preliminary results coincide with the version of Warsaw.

See also After the company reduced the prices of its cars in China, Tesla shares fell Most likely, this is a Ukrainian air defense missile, but the main message is that Russia is ultimately responsible, as this would not have happened if it had not launched a brutal and aggressive war against Ukraine Jens Stoltenberg Secretary General of NATO

Ukrainian air defense system

Ukraine admitted to the allies that it used air defense systems near the missile crash site. CNN, citing the Kyiv authorities, pointed out that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF) tried to shoot down a rocket near the village of Pshevoduv at about the same time as the incident occurred. The data that this particular air defense missile fell on Polish territory have not been confirmed.

At the same time, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky called the missile fall in Poland a “significant escalation” and blamed Moscow for everything. According to him, the longer Russia feels impunity, the more threats there will be for the West.

See also The Pentagon: US forces targeted with explosive devices in Syria Today, something happened that we have been warning about for a long time. Terror is not limited to our state borders. Russian missiles hit Poland Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

The US blamed Russia

The United States also blamed Russia for the fall of the missile. White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson clarified that despite the results of the investigation, Moscow will ultimately be to blame. According to Washington, Kyiv had and has the right to self-defense. At the same time, Watson added that the United States has full confidence in Poland in the investigation and will not make an assessment until it is completed.

US President Joe Biden told the United States’ partners in the G7 and NATO that the explosions in Poland were the result of Ukrainian air defense.

Ruled out Russia’s fault

Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin sees no fault of Russia in connection with the fall of the rocket on the territory of Poland. He asked to call “things by their proper names.”

See also Girona as a meeting point for Madridistas As for the incident in Poland, Russia has nothing to do with it. And here things need to be called by their proper names Dmitry Peskov Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation believes that the statements of Ukrainian sources and foreign officials about the fault of Russia are a deliberate provocation. Specialists from the Russian military-industrial complex (OPK) identified the wreckage in photographs taken in Poland as elements of Ukrainian S-300 air defenses. It also became known that Russian strikes on Ukraine that day were carried out at a distance from the Polish border.

Rocket fall

According to preliminary data, two rockets fell on a grain dryer in the Polish village of Przewodow, Lublin Voivodeship. Polish radio ZET, citing sources, reported that two people died as a result.