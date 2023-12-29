An unidentified aerial object has entered Polish airspace from Ukraine and then disappeared, as detected by the air defense radars of the Polish Armed Forces.

The Polish Army communicated this through its X account a few hours after Ukraine registered the most massive wave of Russian attacks in recent months, whichthat has caused damage in the main cities of the country and has left at least 16 civilians dead.

Lieutenant Colonel Jacek Goryszewski stated that search efforts are being carried out in the southeast of Zamosc, a town located about 130 kilometers in a straight line from the Ukrainian city of Lviv.

Attempts are currently being made to determine the cause and flight path of the object, the spokesperson said, according to the PAP news agency. “There is no sign that anyone has observed an explosion or fragments have been found but of course we are investigating all instances in which someone has observed something flying,” he said.

Polish President Andrzej Duda has called a meeting of the National Security Council to analyze the situation, according to the Foreign Ministry. According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valeri Zaluzhni, this morning Russia attacked targets in kyiv and other cities with a total of 158 missiles of various types and kamikaze drones.

In Lviv, near the border with Poland, at least one civilian has been killed and nine injured, while an explosion has been reported in the Yavoriv district, where a military base is located.

“The enemy is attacking our border territories, including the west,” said Ukrainian air force spokesman Yuri Ihnat in relation to the appearance of the unidentified object in Polish airspace.

“This is another indication and a signal to our partners to strengthen Ukraine with the necessary resources so that we can become a shield between the aggressor and Europe,” he noted.

EFE