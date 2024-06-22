Polish Army: It was a very tense night in Ukraine, fighter jets were scrambling

Poland’s army said it was a “very tense night” due to the explosions in Ukraine. The operational command of the Polish Armed Forces on the social network X (formerly Twitter) complained that the night from June 21 to 22 was difficult for the country’s air defense systems, since border areas were also under attack.

We warn that there may be increased noise levels in the south-eastern part of the country, as Polish and allied aircraft were scrambled in our airspace Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces

Thus, Polish fighters and aircraft of allied countries were scrambled due to the “intensive activity” of Russian long-range aviation. They returned to base two hours later as the threat of attacks on border areas had subsided.

Air raid alert was announced in all regions of Ukraine

On the night of June 22, an air raid alert was declared twice in all regions of Ukraine. Explosions were reported in Pavlograd in the Dnepropetrovsk region, in the Volyn region, as well as in the Vinnitsa region and Kharkov. Military infrastructure facilities were damaged in six regions.

Later, information appeared about damage to energy infrastructure facilities, in particular, about an attack near the airfield in Lutsk. According to the coordinator of the Nikolaev underground, Sergei Lebedev, the explosion was powerful and could have affected an underground bunker located near the airfield.

It is known that the airfield has a serious underground bunker, arched shelters for aircraft and two large warehouses with fuel and lubricants. Sergey Lebedev coordinator of the Nikolaev underground

The Russian Armed Forces carry out targeted strikes in response to attacks on civilian targets by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

In response to attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on civilian targets, the Russian Armed Forces (RFAF) regularly carry out targeted attacks on the locations of Ukrainian army personnel and equipment, as well as on infrastructure.

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov has repeatedly stated that the Russian army does not attack residential buildings and social institutions.

Thus, on June 7, the Ministry of Defense announced that in response to Kyiv’s attempts to hit Russian energy facilities, the Russian Armed Forces carried out 27 group strikes on targets in Ukraine.

During the attacks, energy facilities related to the military-industrial complex of Ukraine, arsenals with Western weapons and ammunition, as well as storage sites for missiles, unmanned boats and temporary deployment points for foreign mercenaries and units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were hit. The defense department emphasized that all the designated targets of the strikes were achieved.

Poland accused Russia of attacking the country with missiles

On the evening of November 15, 2022, it became known that two missiles had fallen on Polish territory. It was reported that they fell on a grain dryer in the Polish village of Przewodów, Lublin Voivodeship.

The Russian Ministry of Defense called the incident a provocation and emphasized that the debris at the site where the shells fell were not parts of Russian missiles. It was also noted that the Russian Armed Forces launched strikes only on the territory of Ukraine – the affected areas were located at a distance from the Ukrainian-Polish border.

“We would like to emphasize that high-precision strikes were carried out against targets only on the territory of Ukraine and at a distance no closer than 35 kilometers from the Ukrainian-Polish border,” the defense department said in a statement.

In turn, Vice Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev noted that the West “through gritted teeth” admits that the missile debris does not belong to Russia, but to Ukraine. The senator pointed out that debris from two Ukrainian S-300s, which are used by air defense systems, fell on Polish territory.