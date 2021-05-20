The Polish military explained the reports of the hijacking of a passenger plane. This was reported by the representative of the press service of the operational command of the Armed Forces of the country, Adriana Volynska, reports TASS…

Volynska said the pilot of the aircraft had signaled the hijacking as part of an anti-terrorism exercise. Judging by the published in the Telegram channel Police frequency screenshots from the portal “Flightradar24”, supposedly the hijacked plane landed.

Earlier, the Boeing 737-86X passenger airliner, owned by the Polish Air Force, signaled the hijacking of the aircraft. It was reported that the pilot sent a special code 7500 to the controller, which means “the plane is hijacked.” The liner flew over the territory of Poland, not far from the border with the Czech Republic.