First it was Xavier Trias and now it is Ernest Maragall who gives the warning: “I will not make Colau mayor in any case.” The explicit rejection of the Esquerra candidate in Barcelona, ​​in the wake of the veto announced days ago by the head of the Junts list, cuts Ada Colau’s chances of finding partners that allow her to tie a third term as head of the Catalan capital. Barcelona en Comú is forced to commit itself to an alliance with Jaume Collboni’s PSC. They have shared this mandate in government, until in January Collboni planted Colau to focus on the electoral contest. The relationship has become entangled. As a farewell message, Collboni said that Colau governs with “ideological prejudices and dogmatism.” The mayoress counterattacked by stating that the socialist candidate “is not reliable.”

There is a month left for the polls to clarify who is going to stay in charge of Barcelona for the next four years, a battle that the polls predict is very close between Junts, PSC and the commoners. Without a winner that stands out, the key will be in the pacts that can be woven from the same night of May 28. The game is about to start, but the pieces take up positions on the game board. “A stage has come to an end,” said Ernest Maragall this Friday. For his part, Xavier Trias gives another twist to his idea of ​​not putting doors on the pact and certifies that even the PP seems to him valid support to reach the government: “If you give them to me [los votos], I have never been opposed to giving me things,” he said at a public event. Joana Ortega, a member of the PDeCAT and former leader of Unió who has been recruited on the Junts por Barcelona list, had already pointed out on Thursday the possibility of taking advantage of the support of the PP, if the case arises. Ortega also exposed the doubts and misgivings raised by the independence of Catalonia and the referendum of 1-O.

Xavier Trias heads the Junts list in a very sui generis, far from the proclamations of Laura Borràs, president of the party, and the official line that Jordi Turull, general secretary, seeks to mark for the municipal governments. Trias was the first to announce that, except for Colau, he sees himself capable of exploring agreements without exclusions. Who was already mayor between 2011 and 2015 maintains that the style of his successor in office and adversary in the next municipal elections, Ada Colau, “is linked to sectarianism and despise collaboration”, to “rage” and “seeking the confrontation”. He believes that Colau’s city model is “a catastrophe”.

Ernest Maragall has been losing steam in the polls and jumps in the wake of Trias to cut off in advance the possibility of a rapprochement with the current mayoress. Maragall considers the stage of the commons finished, and closes the door to a collaboration that in the last two terms has been stable from outside the municipal executive. At the end of last year, ERC facilitated, without a public photo of the agreement but with an abstention in plenary, that the Barcelona government could approve the budgets. In those days, Pere Aragonès was looking for support in the Parliament to unblock the accounts of the Generalitat, and found the yes of the commons after Maragall’s gesture with Colau.

Ernest Maragall was the candidate with the most votes in the 2019 elections, but the result did not allow him to govern, because it was Ada Colau who achieved the majority of the plenary session, thanks to the support of the PSC and the three councilors of Barcelona pel Canvi, a electoral experiment led by Manuel Valls. The former French prime minister claimed that, despite having enormous differences with Colau, he preferred it to the possibility that Barcelona would be left in the hands of the independence movement.

That maneuver has flown over the entire mandate but all the actors involved consider that, with the independence process on hold, the situation is different. “Mrs. Colau is giving lessons in progressivism and she is mayor without having won the elections and thanks to the vote of the center right”, Jaume Collboni recently stated. The Socialists attack Colau but, for now, without vetoing her. Collboni expresses the idea, imposed by the party leader, Salvador Illa, according to which the PSC is a transversal party and with the waist to agree with anyone. The red lines of Collboni’s negotiating team demand that the economic development of the city not be blocked, that social policies be reinforced and that government action respect the laws and institutions of the State, without room for institutional confrontations and disruptive bravado. Demands with wide seams to have flexibility of movement that is supposed to be decisive.

