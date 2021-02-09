Gisele had a God apart. It’s a cliché, but she feels that way. When a motochorro shot her in the head to finish her off, this 36-year-old second lieutenant of the Buenos Aires Police was so quick to reflex that she managed to stop the bullet with her hand, deflect it and that, instead of going through her head, she only hurt his right eye. She ended up losing it, but she’s alive.

Gisele Rossi Galarza, she says, had an angel. Eight years ago his maternal grandfather, Exaltación Galarza, “Tino” for his loved ones, passed away. “From then on I felt him as a protector. For me he was my guardian angel, he always took care of me and kept him in mind. And at that time for me he was with me, ”says the policewoman, who on January 14 was the victim of a new act of insecurity in Berazategui.

Gisele, a mother of two children ages 9 and 15, was walking home after completing her shift at the Community Patrol Command in that same city. On the way, she stopped at a kiosk on 128 and 4 streets to buy something for dinner with her 15-year-old daughter. While she was waiting on the sidewalk to be treated, two armed motorcycle jets appeared. One got off the motorcycle and went straight to attack the second lieutenant. Gisele turned around, the thief fired and the bullet entered her through the side of her vest, went through her entire body and exited.

Wounded and all, the agent drew her pistol and fired to defend herself. Then he fell to the ground. The motochorro went on her, stole her gun and returned to the motorcycle. But before escaping, she retraced her steps and shot the police again to finish her off.

The solidarity collection for the policewoman shot by a motochorro in Berazategui.

“It’s believe or bust, but I felt my grandfather there. Like he was the one who raised my arm because thanks to the fact that I was shot in the hand, it was not to the head. That shot would have ended my life. And it was at hand. For me my grandfather was there with me ”, says the woman.

After receiving two shots, Gisele she was hospitalized for 15 days. Today, when he is discharged, he is adjusting to his new normal with one less eye, a fractured left wrist and a chest wound that, once again, miraculously did not affect any vital organ.

But the consequences of the assault he suffered go beyond his health. To begin with, the agent was left without the possibility of working Polad hours, the additional hours with which she doubled her basic salary. With half of what he was earning before, he now has to manage to cover the costs of recovery and, in addition, move since the apartment he was renting does not have the accessibility he needs now.

For this reason, his sister Wanda (21), who is also a policeman like her mother and father, is organizing a solidarity collection. “The objective is to help Gisele in what is coming because until they go into retirement, which is what we are trying to do through the Poboha Foundation (Buenos Aires Police Injured and Grouped), she will continue to collect the police salary active. But she had to work the extra hours to be able to make ends meet ”, Wanda tells Clarion.

“He has loans, insurance, rent to pay and is the sustenance of his home because he is in charge of his 15-year-old daughter. In addition to the damage they caused him, what the offenders achieved is to take away the possibility of working and living with dignity,” he adds . Above all, the family says that “no one from power approached to make himself available”And specify that“ nobody ”also includes the Buenos Aires Ministry of Security. They only mention the police personnel who work with Gisele and the provincial deputy Carolina Píparo (Together for Change).

Gisele Rossi Galarza says she was left “alone” by the Buenos Aires Ministry of Security. Photo Rolando Andrade Stracuzzi.

Gisele’s family shared her bank account information for those who want to collaborate: Caja de Ahorro 5087-507388 / 0. Cuil 27-30371237-8. CBU 0140027403508750738804. Alias ​​BALCON.ANCLA.APRIL. And the Mercado Pago account in the name of “Gisel Rossi” CBU 0000003100074871507890 mail [email protected]

These days, Gisele lives at her sister’s house until they rent a two-bedroom ground floor apartment. “Although she was discharged from the clinic, she needs family support and has to continue with outpatient treatments. This month she has several shifts in a row, ”says her sister.

“I feel good emotionally. I am going through the recovery process without pain and with each passing day I feel much better. Waiting for time to pass so I recover faster ”, wishes Gisele. “From time to time I do get the slump and I talk to psychologists,” he confesses.

Although she is focused on the present, the agent is encouraged to say how she sees herself in the future: “I would like to continue linked with the Police through psychology, I like. I had started studying and had to quit to get into the force. At that time I couldn’t do the race, maybe now I can ”, he says.

Gisele doesn’t talk much about what happened to her at that moment of the assault, for which there are two robbers arrested. But she does remember those who helped her the most. “We want to give a special thanks to Officer Iván Méndez and Sergeant Mariana Díaz, who were not the first to arrive but were the only ones who reacted despite the shock of the moment. They put her on her mobile and made her arrive from the middle of Berazategui to El Cruce de Varela Hospital in less than five minutes, saving her life, “says Wanda and assures that, according to the doctors, if they waited until the SAME ambulance arrived, her sister “I did not count it.”

Gisele Rossi Galarza, in her police uniform. On January 14, she was shot by motorcycles.

In those first moments, the officers who arrived were paralyzed by the scene. “It’s normal in that situation,” says Wanda. Gisele remembers that in those first seconds after the attack, she was choking on blood and her mask. He still had the strength to remove it from his mouth.

“When the second mobile arrived, they loaded it into the flat, they raised it and took it away. She says that she was lucid all the time thanks to Sergeant Díaz who spoke to her and told her to wake up ”, adds Wanda. Gisele remembers the trip to the hospital, to the point that when she spoke to Díaz for the first time, she said: “Tell your partner not to eat wells so much”.

Despite the wounds left by that assault and the uphill road ahead, Gisele is very optimistic: “I always say that bad things will happen but good things will overcome.”

EMJ