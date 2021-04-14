Kim Potter, the policewoman who shot and killed a young black man near Minneapolis was arrested and charged with wrongful death. The news comes in a scene of protests in this city of the United States, where the trial against former officer who murdered George Floyd last year.

“Officers detained Kim Potter at approximately 11:39 am,” the Minnesota Office of Criminal Apprehension said in a statement. He added, in turn, that wrongful death charges they would show up later that day.

Agent Potter, 48, resigned after the incident in which he alleges that he mistook his Taser (stun gun) for his service weapon when he shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright at a traffic control on Sunday.

Police cars at the home of former officer Kim Potter, who was arrested for targeting a young black man in Minneapolis. Photo: AFP

Wright’s death unleashed new protests in Minneapolis, in the State of Minnesota, where racial tension increases amid the murder and wrongful death trial against former police officer Derek Chauvin for Floyd’s death.

The protesters clashed with police forces for a third night on Tuesday, with more than 60 people detained, security forces officials said.

Riot police mobilized to disperse the nearly 1,000 protesters gathered in Brooklyn Center, the suburb where the incident that killed Wright took place.

Officers threw stun grenades as protesters threw objects such as water bottles and bricks.

Protests in Minneapolis over the death of Daunte Wright. Photo: AFP

Police brutality at the center of the scene

Earlier Tuesday, the Wright and Floyd families gathered to demand an end to police brutality and the murder of unarmed African Americans by white police officers.

“The world watches in traumatization at the murder of another African-American,” said Philonise Floyd, George’s brother, who testified Monday at Derek Chauvin’s trial.

“From the Floyd family to the Wright family, they have our condolences,” he added as he comforted the last African-American family to mourn the death of a loved one at the hands of the police.

“Here we are, and we will fight for justice for this family,” he added.

Protests over the death of Daunte Wright in Minnesota. Photo: AFP

The Floyd and the Wrights reject the explanation that Daunte’s death was a tragic accident product of the policewoman’s confusion when taking the regulation weapon instead of the taser.

Several of its members and activists called for the officer to be arrested and jailed for her actions.

“They call it a bug? A gun for a taser? It is unacceptable”said Floyd’s nephew, Brandon Williams.

“Just because you are the law does not mean that you are above the law,” he added.

“I feel like my son’s father was stolen”said Chyna Whitaker, the mother of Daunte Wright’s son.

A judgment in everyone’s sights

At the trial for the death of George Floys, the prosecutors finished their presentation in the trial against Chauvin, leading to defense.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson claimed that Floyd died from fentanyl and methamphetamine use, as well as from underlying health problems.

Because of this, he raised a motion for acquittal, claiming that prosecutors were unable to prove his case against Chauvin, a 45-year-old white male, beyond a reasonable doubt.

A passerby video shows Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes while the 46-year-old black man, lying on the ground in handcuffs, repeatedly says “I can’t breathe.”

Images of Floyd’s arrest – for allegedly using a counterfeit $ 20 bill – and death, on May 25, 2020, unleashed protests against racial injustice and police brutality in the United States and around the world.

In the case of Wright’s death, police body camera footage shows officers pulling Wright out of his car after stopping him for a traffic violation and discovering he had an outstanding warrant.

When the agents try to handcuff Wright, he fights with them and returns to the car. A female police officer yells, “Taser! Taser! Taser!” but then a shot is heard.

The President Joe Biden called the incident “tragic” and asked for calm while the authorities carry out an investigation.

