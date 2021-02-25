Altar to Santa Cristina García at her home in the municipality of Comitancillo, Guatemala on February 3, 2021. Hector Guerrero

The 12 police officers arrested for the murder of at least 15 Guatemalans in the Tamaulipas massacre confessed to killing them, but not having dismembered or burned them, according to a group of Guatemalan congressmen. The parliamentarians are visiting Mexico City, where they have participated in meetings with the Mexican authorities to learn about the progress of the investigations of the January 22 massacre in Camargo, on a rural road near the border with the United States where 19 people died, most of them migrants.

“What they have explained to us is that the police have already accepted that they killed the migrants. What they have not accepted is that they burned them and dismembered them. That is a very complicated issue because they are dismembered and burned. It’s a horrible thing. This apparently could have already been local groups, ”Deputy Carlos Barreda, head of the opposition group Unidad Nacional de la Esperanza (UNE), told EL PAÍS. In early February, the Tamaulipas Prosecutor’s Office reported that at least 12 policemen from the elite group GOPES were involved in the massacre. The head of that office said that the agents were accused of murder, abuse of authority and falsehood in their reports, but avoided giving details about the exact role they played in the massacre.

According to the information that Barreda and his colleagues have received these days, the main theory is that there was a confrontation between the coyotes who were carrying the migrants and that police force. “Apparently in the Camargo area, in Tamaulipas, there is a demilitarized zone between two cartels,” the Northeast and the Gulf, he explains. Citing the versions that have been offered, the deputy says that it is likely that the Guatemalan migrants moved away for some reason from that place of passage and entered a more dangerous area where a shooting took place.

Now, the parliamentarian is surprised after learning that the agents will be represented in the criminal process by private lawyers, according to his information. “I do not know who is paying for their defense when, if they were policemen, it is most likely that they had a public defense,” he said.

Barreda, head of the UNE bench, is accompanied by eight other congressmen from his party. In the Mexican capital they have met with legislators, with the commissioner of the National Institute of Migration (INM), Francisco Garduño, and with the general director of Latin America and the Caribbean of the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Martín Borrego. They also participated in a virtual meeting with the Tamaulipas prosecutor, Irving Barrios. Although the visit is promoted by his parliamentary group and not by Congress, it has received the support of the Guatemalan ambassador, Mario Búcaro.

As Barreda explained, the initial plan was to travel to Tamaulipas, where the massacre took place, in order to know the progress of the investigations on the ground, but they ruled it out for security reasons after Búcaro had to leave last week of that Status after suffering threats. “He had to leave Tamaulipas quickly for Monterrey, by bus, because they were arriving at the hotel where he was, intimidating him,” he said.

Among the demands that parliamentarians in Mexico are asking for is that the crime does not go unpunished and that the families of the victims be repaired. On Monday, the INM commissioner promised that the Mexican government covers the costs of repatriation of the remains of the migrants, one of the demands of the relatives to be able to close the duel. “The date will depend on the Prosecutor’s Office because the remains are evidence and until they have completed everything they have to do, they cannot deliver them,” said another member of the Guatemalan delegation, Deputy Mario Gálvez, from the department of San Marcos, where almost all the migrants came from.

For more than a decade, Tamaulipas has become one of the most dangerous steps for migrants. In 2010, a criminal group murdered 72 Central and South Americans. A year later, the authorities found almost 200 bodies in clandestine graves in that same municipality, most of them migrants. In 2012, they left the dismembered bodies of 49 people, including migrants, in Cadereyta, near Monterrey, at the exit of the road to Reynosa.

For the moment, the Guatemalan deputies are returning home with the promise that this time the crime will not go unpunished. “We see that in all the deputies the speech of President Andrés Manuel has hit a lot [López Obrador] that says that this is not going to be a new San Fernando ”, said Barrera about the meetings he has had in Mexico. “The political handling of the issue has been to tell us that they are going to make their effort and that the weight of the law is going to fall and that they are willing to repair the families and that we talk about a work agenda so that this cannot happen.”

