José Antonio downplays his performance. This national policeman, an intern at the Lorca police station, saved the life of a neighbor last Sunday who was bleeding to death in his house in the old part of the city. With a sheet and a bottle of deodorant, the agent, 30, a native of Lorca, made him a tourniquet that stopped a bleeding that threatened to steal his life. “It was my turn but any other colleague would have done the same,” he remarks.

It was a call from the man’s roommate that alerted agent José Antonio and his partner. At first, the policemen went to the house thinking that it was a brawl, but the matter suddenly transformed into a health emergency in which José Antonio played a leading role. “The woman was very nervous and only managed to tell us that the man was very ill,” explains the agent. When they went up to the floor, the police found the unconscious man in a pool of blood and with two deep wounds on his arms.

“I thought he was taking his last breaths”, confesses the agent, 30 years old



The victim, apparently, had been in the house with some friends and his partner and, angrily, would have hit a glass door, causing deep wounds in his arms from which he was losing a lot of blood. “I thought he was taking his last breaths,” confesses the policeman.

In a pool of blood



The agent first tried to cover his wounds and then improvised a tourniquet. “I used a sheet and a deodorant,” he explains. “It seemed the most useful to me.” Thanks to this action, the man gradually regained consciousness, awaiting the arrival of the toilets. “He started vomiting and I put him in a safe position,” he recalls. José Antonio remarks that when it came to intervening, the performance received together with his colleagues at the training school that the body has in Avila was key. “In that situation a second can change everything,” he says.

This Lorca agent and his partner could not talk with the man, since he was practically unconscious, but they were later interested in his state of health. He was admitted to the Rafael Méndez hospital, out of danger, and was awaiting surgery. “On these occasions the important thing is to act quickly,” he stresses.

The agent, who is expected to finish his internship at the Lorca police station next summer, assures that serving as a national police officer is a vocation for him. A profession that he admired since childhood in some agents in his environment and that he now lends with pride. “I try to be like them,” he remarks.