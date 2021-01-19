The senior lieutenant of police from Samara Kirill Chuprov was suspected of “leaking” information from the “Search Magistral” database. This was reported by RBC with reference to a source.

In relation to a law enforcement officer, the Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) has opened a criminal case on the fact of abuse of office (part 3 of Article 285 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation). According to the investigation, Chuprov provided information from the database to an outsider, the newspaper’s journalists say.

The police officer is being checked that the information he shared with a stranger could relate to air travel of the persons listed in Navalny’s FSB investigation. Investigators reached out to Chuprov, after analyzing the requests that came to the database, writes RBC.

The police department confirmed to the journalists that Chuprov is their employee, but declined to comment. The press service of the Samara District Court reported that on December 29, a measure of restraint in the form of house arrest was chosen against the policeman. They also confirmed that he was arrested for abuse of office. He could face up to ten years in prison.

Related materials

According to the source of RBC, on the eve of Chuprov’s arrest, a group of FSB officers from the central office came to Samara. It is also known that an official check has been initiated against another police officer.

On December 21, the FSB reported that the conversation between Alexei Navalny and an alleged agency employee was a fake. As representatives of the special services noted, the blogger’s investigation is “a planned provocation aimed at discrediting the FSB of Russia and employees of the federal security service.” The FSB noted that such activity “would not have been possible without the organizational and technical support of foreign special services.”

The Kremlin believes that Navalny’s new statements about the FSB cannot discredit the agency. Expressing his personal point of view, the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov called the blogger a patient with a pronounced persecution mania.

Alexei Navalny was transported to Berlin on August 22, 2020. Two days earlier, during the flight from Tomsk to Moscow, he felt unwell, the plane was urgently landed in Omsk. Then the patient was sent to the German clinic Charite, where local doctors announced the discovery of a substance from the Novichok group in Navalny’s body. On January 17, 2021, he returned to Russia and was detained at Sheremetyevo airport. The next day, a court hearing in Khimki near Moscow arrested him for 30 days.

The database “Tracing highway” contains information about the trips of a particular person by intercity regular modes of transport using a passport or other identity document. It also contains information on movements in trains, airplanes or passenger vehicles. Police officers have access to it, and they can use it by entering their username and password.