President López Obrador’s party has a huge electoral challenge in 2024: Mexico City, where the left has ruled for 25 years and where Morena collapsed in the 2021 midterm elections. It is not just any square. Even if the cherry party wins the presidency, governing in cohabitation with the right in the capital is a major challenge. Here is one of the keys why the figure of the former Secretary of Security Omar García Harfuch has been sounding strongly to compete in 2024, above in the surveys of other names more linked to the president’s Transformation project, his possible pull among the more affluent classes. Harfuch will have to compete in the party’s internal polls with the mayor of Iztapalapa, Clara Brugada, who has been linked to Morena since its founding; She completes the shortlist with political significance, and to everyone’s surprise, a well-known character, the epidemiologist Hugo López-Gatell, who led the fight against the pandemic. Mariana Boy Tamborell, the head of the Environmental and Territorial Planning Office (PAOT), who already ran for that same position for the Green Party in 2018, completes the quartet.

With the game still very open, the police officer, the economist and the doctor will probably be the names that will be heard the most by Morena in the upcoming survey, when the echo of the previous one, which raised Claudia victorious, has not yet died down. Sheinbaum, who during this six-year term held the position for which his coreligionists are now enlisting on the starting line. When the flag has not yet been given, the pushing is already felt between Harfuch and Brugada, surely the only ones who have any real chance, as happened previously with Sheinbaum and former chancellor Ebrard.

Brugada (Mexico City, 60 years old) is a racial politician, graduated in Economics from UNAM and has been involved in the social struggle ever since. She exalts her Morena pedigree and the achievements of her administration at the head of the mayor’s office of Iztapalapa, the most populous and poorest, the capital’s breadbasket of votes, 1.4 million voters of which she retained 57% of the votes for Morena. support in 2021. At his rallies you can already hear a slogan that goes straight to Harfuch’s jaw: “More utopia and less police.” The utopias are the 12 cultural, recreational and sports complexes that she has inaugurated, the indisputable hallmark of her mandate.

Harfuch (Cuernavaca, 41 years old) has already put on his Morena-colored vest and has defended himself in the last few hours with this phrase: “Among the police there are also left-wing men, more than the people who live in the discourse.” But perhaps it is not only the votes of the left that the ruling party is looking for with Harfuch on the electoral poster. And it will not be the ideology that the police will have to defend the most in these rough pre-campaign times, but rather a stain on his record that does not come out even with the best soap: his presence at the meetings where the call ” historical truth”, that is, the handful of lies with which what happened to the 43 normal students who disappeared in Guerrero nine years ago was blurred.

With a degree in Law, the police officer “represents the pragmatic dimension of Morena, a party that had aspirations of forming political cadres and strengthening institutions and now thinks more about winning elections.” This is the only way historian Humberto Beck, from the Colmex Center for International Studies, understands Harfuch’s presence as a candidate. He heads the citizen preferences when the desire to run did not even cross his mind. At the beginning of last year, his name already sounded strong, boosted by popularity due to the spectacular attack he suffered, 400 bullets fired at his car that bore the signature of the Jalisco Nueva Generación cartel. And for the citizen perception of security in the capital. “That is his most tangible achievement, and security is transversal in ideological or class terms,” Beck continues. The more right-wing population will value that achievement and perhaps care less about whether or not he was involved or to what extent in the Ayotzinapa case. “The authorities didn’t care when they appointed him Secretary of Security,” says Beck.

Capital residents don’t just care about security, however. At the local level, public transportation is one of the battles of any city to win elections or retain power. In Iztapalapa, the humble classes fly to work: the cable bus inaugurated in this term is one of the achievements of the mayor’s office and the head of government, and Brugada is already asking for another one like that for new neighborhoods if he comes to power. “Brugada has political and social networks and a third of the population under its control. It is deeply morenoist and leftist, but Morena has decided that the candidates are now chosen through polls open to the population.” That is the big change that Héctor Tejera Gaona, an anthropologist at the Metropolitan Autonomous University (UAM), mentions. And the city’s population prefers Harfuch, for now. Political gossip refers to López Obrador’s sympathies for Brugada, since he likes people with ideology, as he often mentions. However, in recent times he has dedicated some caress to the former Secretary of Security and this Thursday he even openly defended him from those who link him to Ayotzinapa. Being in a meeting does not make you guilty of anything, the president argued.

Tejera Gaona believes, however, that this process will be more controlled by Morena than the previous survey that decided the presidential candidate, where the candidates negotiated which polling houses and how they would conduct and monitor those questionnaires. Traditionally, it was the networks that the parties wove neighborhood by neighborhood that conditioned the citizen vote, but “an open survey will also take into account what the middle class also says, for example, and there you have a man who guarantees crime stability in the CDMX,” explains Tejera Gaona, although he is not so sure of the security achievements associated with Harfuch, whom for now, he says, he only hears “repeat that he will continue with Sheinbaum’s policy, but not talk about a Government project. “In a survey open to the entire city, the importance of the policy carried out in Iztapalapa can be disfigured.” “And if the party supports him even with the Ayotzinapa case...”

Brugada has already mentioned the key words: middle class. And even his image is now less casual and more formal. The pirate captain of the Utopia ship, with his colorful turban in his hair, may not be liked by those his boss would call fifis. The Iztapalap native is convinced that the right has reached its ceiling in 2021, but just in case she announces that she wants a city “of middle classes, where the population escapes poverty and has more income and public services.” Harfuch has youth and beauty, not insignificant factors in an election; Brugada takes advantage of the pull of being a woman, which also provides her with a feminist movement stronger than ever.

And Gatell

If the polls were won by the candidate best known to the public, Hugo López-Gatell would have no opponent, neither in the capital nor in the rest of the country. The astonishment that his revelation has caused for the head of government also crosses a good part of the Republic. The prestigious epidemiologist led the fight against the pandemic from the televisions in each home daily. It was said in those terrible months that he was as well known as the president, and it is not surprising. Like him, all those who held that same position in each country became famous. His popularity grew like that of a rock star, if not on the streets, which were deserted at the time, then on social media, where his fans loved him. But the foam faded as the dimension of the Covid tragedy in Mexico became known and when the political role he played played tricks on him. The epidemiologist, a great communicator, was irrefutable; The politician left something to be desired. Some think that López-Gatell’s emergence into the internal Morenoist race comes from the National Palace. “Gatell is the symbol of the most recalcitrant ideological dimension of Morena, of those who refuse to admit the catastrophe of the pandemic in Mexico. That his candidacy is conceived is representative of the reality constructed by the party, the ideological fiction that Mexico was successful with the pandemic,” begins analyst Beck. “It was López Obrador who somehow uncovered it, mentioned it and the fact that he is among the candidates suggests that the president has not completely let go of the baton,” he believes. Gatell’s relationship with Claudia Sheinbaum was strained in the pandemic. The city followed, in some way, its own measures, sometimes far from Gatellian slogans. The symbol was the face mask: the epidemiologist refused to wear it, Sheinbaum never took it off.

Beck believes that Gatell chose the political over the scientific, and that this took its toll on him. The fact is that the doctor seems to want to continue the political path, but for now everything is unanswered questions. What role does it play in this contest? Will it split the votes and thus favor Harfuch? Are you looking for one of those consolation prizes that are being offered to those who do not win the poll, a senatorship, perhaps? Or maybe it’s just that he trusts his chances of winning and wants to try. “Gatell is a proposal from López Obrador,” says anthropologist Tejera Gaena, also convinced. What that means and where that move could go is still a mystery.

The race for Mexico City is more interesting than previous polls that have been held. The horizon was clearer previously, everyone predicted that Sheinbaum would win in his field and it is known that Morena has a good advantage to win the presidency in 2024. Who will win now in the ruling party is not yet known, and even less so if the Whoever wins will be able to twist in their favor the results that the city showed in 2021, the great fiasco for the left of the midterm elections. The Broad Front coalition for Mexico regained its enthusiasm under the brand of Xóchitl Gálvez, but at the same time it removed from the capital’s race, to seek the presidency, a woman who seemed like the winning card. There is nothing determined for the 2024 elections in the heart of Mexico.

