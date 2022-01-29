The police chief of the Tambov airport, who rigged the crime in order to increase the detection rate, was arrested and got caught. About it writes Mash.

34-year-old major Vitaly Kostyaev persuaded a 21-year-old asocial man to break the law in exchange for a suspended sentence and protection from law enforcement agencies. When he agreed, the policeman gave him six rounds of ammunition, and then brought him to the airport terminal and defiantly detained him.

According to Mash, Kostyaev decided to solve a non-existent crime after a reprimand from his superiors. The deception was discovered by the Office of Homeland Security. The police officer faces up to four years in prison.

Earlier it was reported that in Ulyanovsk they opened a case of abuse of power against a lieutenant and a police captain, who persuaded a local resident to pick hemp, after which they were detained.