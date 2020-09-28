Highlights: The handiwork of the Delhi Police sub inspector, the father-in-law was killed

A day earlier, in Outer Delhi, I fired three bullets at my girlfriend

Despite being married, the affair was going on, wife was aware

Wife often used to quarrel, girlfriend was shot at by bad blood

new Delhi

A Sub Inspector of Delhi Police has shot and killed his father-in-law in Rohtak. The same SI had also shot at his girlfriend a day earlier in Outer Delhi. The accused SI is named Sandeep Dahiya and is posted at Lahori Gate Police Station. According to the information received, on Monday, Dahiya shot his father-in-law in Rohtak and escaped. The badly injured father-in-law later succumbed. Police is looking for Sandeep Dahiya.

SI remains separate from wife

The accused Sub Inspector Sandeep Dahiya is of 2010 batch. Initial investigation revealed that he was having a dispute with his wife. He remains separated from his wife. She was identified with the woman via Facebook. After this, they started loving each other. Meanwhile, they had a quarrel over something. On Sunday, Sandeep Dahiya went to Alipur to meet the young woman. Upon being told, he shot the woman three times from a service pistol. Police informed the girl’s family about the incident.

Girl knew everything about Sandeep

The shooting was reported near the Sai Baba temple on GT Karnal Road around 7 pm on Sunday evening. The girl was lying on the road in a blood-soaked condition. Investigation revealed that the accused Sandeep Dahiya is posted at Lahori Gate Police Station. The woman knew everything about Sandeep’s past and family. Sandeep’s wife also came to know about both. There was a fight between them about this.

Shot and escaped

Sandeep Dahiya shot the woman three shots from close range. The bullet hit the woman’s stomach. Sandeep shot in the moving car and escaped throwing it on the roadside. Meanwhile, SI Jayveer posted at Shahabad Dari police station was leaving. He got his eye. He admitted the girl to the hospital. The injured woman told that she was shot by Sub Inspector Sandeep Dahiya.