The seven metro stations closest to Moscow’s Lubyanka Square, where the demonstration to demand the release of opposition leader Alexéi Navalni is called tomorrow at 12 noon, will remain closed all day and the trains will not stop in them. These seven stations surround the entire area where the Kremlin, Red Square and Lubyanka are located, on whose esplanade is the building of the former KGB and its notorious dungeons, but now it houses the headquarters of the Federal Security Service (FSB) , against whose agents, accused by the opposition of having poisoned Navalni, the protest is directed.

The limitations in the operation of transport, which will last from eight in the morning until eleven at night, will also affect the road traffic of private vehicles and the municipal bus service, whose usual routes have been modified. A huge irregular hexagon that covers the entire area adjacent to the Kremlin will be practically closed.

Not even the cafes, restaurants and shopping centers within that area will be able to open their doors, where there are also numerous theaters, some of which have announced that they do not intend to cancel their shows. In theory, according to the Moscow Police Department, the armored area, which includes five squares and numerous streets, will be accessible to pedestrians, but at their discretion, at the discretion of the agents stationed at the checkpoints. All this means that the protests will take place outside that fenced polygon, which will be easier to dissolve and prevent the protesters from regrouping.

Preparations to bolt the heart of the Russian capital began today as in St. Petersburg, where fences are also being installed to isolate the Palace Square. The Russian Police are also trying to prevent the demonstrations from taking place in other cities of the country and are doing so by arresting the coordinators of the Navalni organization’s headquarters. For example, in Volgograd, where Evgueni Kocheguin has been sentenced to 10 days’ arrest, and in Cheboksari, whose responsible, Semyon Kochkin, will have to spend 7 days in prison for calling out to the streets. In Nizhny Novgorod, the homes of five activists have been subjected to police searches.

But not only are militants from opposition organizations being detained, but also journalists from critical media. Such has been the case of Sergei Smirnov, director of the Russian digital publication “Mediazona”, a portal created in 2014 by the members of the group “Pussy Riot”, Nadezhda Tolokónnikova and María Aliójina. Smirnov was walking with his five-year-old son today when he was arrested. The reasons for the arrest have not been clarified at the moment. On Friday, Navalni’s brother, Oleg, and lawyer Liubov Sóbol were placed under house arrest until March 23, as were Aliójina and the doctor Anastasia Vasílieva, for “violating health regulations” by attending Saturday’s demonstration day 23.

Meanwhile, the Russian oligarch, Arkady Rótenberg, a longtime friend of President Vladimir Putin, denied today in an interview with the Telegram Mash channel that the Guelendzhik palace, on the shores of the Black Sea, belongs to the top Russian leader. In his words, the formidable construction “is my property.” Rótenberg maintains that the palace wants to turn it into a hotel complex. On the 19th, Navalni’s team released a report on YouTube stating that the huge mansion in the vicinity of Guelendzhik belongs to Putin and cost 100,000 million rubles (more than 1,000 million euros).