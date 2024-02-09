In the past two years you have undoubtedly been surprised at least once by a first grader on a fat bike who came at an emergency pace from the right. Life-threatening, but an acceptable risk for the cans of Bullit Energy and frikandel sandwiches in between hours. But with a bit of luck, these e-bikes will soon be able to travel at 25 km/h again – because the police have a new roller bench.

The same maximum speed applies to fat bikes, e-bikes and speed pedelecs as all other road traffic. What matters is at what speed the pedal assistance switches off. On an e-bike, the electric motor must switch off above 25 km/h and on speed pedelecs at 45 km/h. If you can pedal faster than 25 km/h under your own power, you can ride faster on your e-bike.

The new police roller bench has two positions. In one, the device measures the maximum speed of a moped, for example, and in the other it tests when the pedal assistance switches off. No fewer than 247 new roller banks are distributed at police locations throughout the Netherlands. Are you in violation with your e-bike? Then you will receive a fine of 290 euros.

Fat bikes are a problem

The police zoom in on fat bikes. In principle, these are e-bikes, but according to the police, this type of bicycle often continues to support speeds above 25 km/h. 'In addition, some models have a motor of more than 250 Watts or a throttle that allows one to drive faster than 6 km/h without pedaling. That is also not allowed,” the police wrote.