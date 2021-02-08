The General Directorate of Public Health of the Community of Madrid has opened an investigation, which has transferred to the Municipal Police of the city, about the wedding held last Saturday at the Casino de Madrid, in which the bride and groom and most of the guests did not wear a mask or keep a safety distance.

The Ministry of Health has reported that the General Directorate of Public Health has opened an investigation to carry out the necessary actions «To verify what happened about the non-compliance with the measures against the coronavirus«.

The images published on social networks show that the measures imposed by the covid-19 were not respected at the wedding. The newlyweds enter a large room in the Casino in which no one wears a mask and in which the guests are together with each other while in the background a song by Van Gogh’s La Oreja plays.

The Community of Madrid has established rules for this type of event. «In the event that the minimum interpersonal safety distance between the assistants of at least 1.5 meters cannot be maintained, Maximum separation must be ensured, the use of a mask being mandatory«, Sets the regional government. Furthermore, »dancing or cocktail activities may not be carried out, since the consumption of food and drink must be done sitting at the table«.

According to ‘El Mundo’, the couple are Jaime Navarro, a former Real Madrid youth squad, and Beatriz Ungría, a relative of the Bulgarian royal family.