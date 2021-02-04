The Ministry of Internal Affairs wanted to get access to the phone books of smartphone users. This was reported by Kommersant.

This is a mobile application of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in which a service will soon appear that will allow you to fight against fraudulent calls. The publication notes that for this the user will have to give the application access to contacts, which will make them completely open to the police, but will allow to recognize calls from fraudulent numbers.

In addition, the newspaper points out that in the event of a leak to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, contacts will be freely available.

On February 3, the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media proposed removing information about the location of a mobile device from the protection of communications secrecy. It is assumed that the amendments to the law “On Communications” developed by the Ministry of Digital Science will simplify the search for people. So, state agencies conducting operational-search activities will be able to obtain this data from telecom operators upon request without a court decision.

On February 2, the head of the Department of Information Security at the Higher School of Economics, academician of the Russian Academy of Cryptography, Alexander Baranov, said that tech-savvy fraudsters are able to change phone numbers and call victims on behalf of banks or the police, and ordinary users cannot protect themselves from this.