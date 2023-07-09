The police urged a Muscovite to refuse a statement against a stalker pursuing her because they couldn’t find him, reports Telegram-channel “Caution, Moscow”.

According to available information, a 20-year-old girl has been stalked for a year by an unknown person, sending her and her parents messages with threats and insults. The victim turned to law enforcement agencies, but at first she was denied a criminal case, but after the publicity of the story on the Internet, the operatives opened a criminal case under the article “Threat to kill”.

The investigation lasted for several months, but it was not possible to find the persecutor. Then the girl began to call from the police department and asked to withdraw the statement in order to close the criminal case.

The victim said that now she is in another country, and she is afraid to return to the capital because of the constant persecution. For this reason, she is not going to take the statement from the police.

Earlier, a dating app user shared a story about a stalker.