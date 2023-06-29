Last demonstration called by Police Justice (Jupol) against the Government, held on May 6 in Madrid. FERNANDO VILLAR (EFE)

The union elections held this Wednesday in the National Police, in which nearly 72,000 agents were called to participate, have yielded results that represent a strong setback for the until now majority organization, Police Justice (Jupol), which has lost half of the eight representatives that he obtained four years ago for the Police Council, the joint negotiation body between the agents and the Ministry of the Interior, despite going in coalition with another union, Police Union Alternative. After finding out about the scrutiny that gives it only four elected candidates, the union issued a note in which it accused the “dirty play and cheating” of minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska of its poor results and announced that it would maintain “its union line of action vindictive”.

Jupol, born in April 2018 under the protection of the Jusapol platform that had encouraged the mobilizations that demanded equal pay with the Mossos d’Esquadra for a year earlier, has led the offensive against the Government in the streets in recent years with massive demonstrations that have had the support of PP, Vox and Ciudadanos. In the absence of counting the votes by mail, Jupol loses the majority that he had until now and the Unified Police Union (SUP), which has won two representatives compared to the results of 2019, when he obtained two, equals him.

More information

Several factors are behind Jupol’s failure, according to union sources. The first is a split headed by Natan Espinosa, the agent who initially led the Jusapol platform. After a strong confrontation with the current leadership of Jupol that even led him to try to run for leadership of the union in an extraordinary congress peppered with controversy, Espinosa created a new organization, Equiparación Ya (EYA), which has obtained 3,798 votes and one representative. .

These sources point to the economic scandals that have surrounded the leaders of Jupol and that led, in June 2021, to the dismissal of its then general secretary, José María García, for the alleged charge to the accounts of the organization for allegedly unjustified expenses for clothing, medicines and other personal purchases. More recently, the opening of an investigation into the use that various current leaders of Jupol have supposedly made of bank cards and that is still being investigated in a court in Madrid was revealed.

The sharp decline in participation in the Basic Scale has also had an influence – which encompasses 59,000 agents, the vast majority of the group – and where four years ago Jupol obtained six representatives by then obtaining more than 26,000 votes out of nearly 41,000 cast. On this occasion, just over half of the police officers on this scale have voted, when in 2019 the percentage that did so was 73.5%. Jupol has now had to settle for just over 13,000 votes, less than half that of four years ago and far from the 25,000 members it claims to have.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

As the last factor in the decline, the sources consulted agree in pointing out the politicization of the union’s image due to the open support that, during these years, their demonstrations have had from the right-wing parties and, specifically, from Vox. The presence in his candidacy of Samuel Vázquez has also contributed to this, a policeman who in the municipal elections on May 28 tried to run on the list of Santiago Abascal’s party for the Fuenlabrada City Council (Madrid, 190,000 inhabitants), but who finally He was unable to do so as he did not obtain leave from the Ministry of the Interior due to being sanctioned. Vázquez, who is a member of ASP, the union with which Jupol ran, will be precisely one of his four coalition representatives on the new council.

The wear and tear of the union had already been glimpsed for months, when its street demonstrations against the reform of the citizen security law – the one known as gag law― and, later, due to labor improvements, they suffered a sharp drop in participants. Thus, in the first protest, held on November 21, 2021, Jupol managed to gather 20,000 people in the center of Madrid. In the second, last March, there were only 4,000, a fifth, according to data from the Government Delegation. In the last one, in May, in this case to request improvements in the retirement of the agents, the figures recovered to 7,500 attendees, still far from those of 2021. Despite this, in its electoral campaign the union has attributed the supposed success of having frustrated the reform of the gag lawwhen in reality it was the disagreement of the left-wing parties in Congress that led to the failure of the modification of the norm.

The results leave Jupol as the great and only union defeated in these elections in which the agents choose their representation in the different scales in which the National Police is divided. In fact, the rest of the organizations have improved their data or, at least, have maintained it. Thus, the SUP has snatched from Jupol a representative in the Executive Scale and another in the Sub-inspectorate, in addition to maintaining the two it had in the Basic. The Spanish Police Confederation (CEP) has also improved, which goes from one representative to two in the Basic Scale, where EYA, the division of Jupol, gets its only representative. The Professional Police Union (SPP) has maintained the two that it had in the command scales (the Executive and the Superior), while the Federal Police Union maintains its in the Basic.