The courts are investigating eight accused of taking advantage of the trust of the elderly to appropriate money, jewelry and other belongings
The investigations carried out by agents of the National Police in Cartagena have allowed the arrest of eight people in the last three years for their alleged participation in scams against the elderly. These are caregivers, cleaners and other people close to these elderly, victims of deception, coercion and other practices of
#Police #uncover #scams #elderly #caregivers #close #people
Leave a Reply