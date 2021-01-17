Terminal 1 of Frankfurt Airport and the train station were closed because of a man who shouted “Allahu Akbar” reported on Sunday, January 17, the press service of the Federal Republic of Germany police.

As follows from the message of the press service of the police, the incident occurred on Saturday at about 17.15 (19.15 Moscow time). A 38-year-old Slovenian citizen was stopped by a patrol for lack of a protective mask.

“He behaved aggressively towards the police and said:” I will kill you all, Allahu Akbar. ” In connection with his behavior, law enforcement officers took his statement seriously. The man tried to escape, but was detained by a patrol under the threat of using firearms, ”the message says.

During an escape attempt, a man threw his suitcase, which led to a partial blockage in sector B of terminal 1 of the airport. Soon his luggage was examined, nothing dangerous was found there.

Simultaneously with this incident, the police received a signal that an armed person may be on the territory of Terminal 1. After that, other parts of Terminal 1 were additionally blocked, including the regional railway station. The operation involved about 100 employees of the federal and state police, as well as airport customs.

At about 20.00 (22.00 Moscow time) the overlap was removed, no armed man was found on the territory of the airport. The Slovenian citizen is currently still in the police, a case has been opened against him on suspicion of resisting officers and threats. The motives of the detainee are still unknown. There is also a check of the received data on the armed man on the territory of the airport.