Moscow police spoke about restrictions in the city center, which will be introduced on January 31. Reported by RIA News…

According to the department, on this day, seven metro stations – Aleksandrovsky Sad, Okhotny Ryad, Teatralnaya, Revolution Square, Kuznetsky Most, Lubyanka and Kitay-Gorod – will be closed at the entrance and exit. In addition, pedestrian restrictions will be introduced in the center of Moscow in connection with calls for participation in unauthorized actions.

On January 31, new unauthorized actions are planned in Russia in support of Alexei Navalny, who was arrested on January 18 on charges of repeated violations of the conditions for observing the probationary period in the Yves Rocher case. The Prosecutor General’s Office warned those who wish to take part in these actions about criminal liability in case of provocations.

Protests took place in several cities in Russia and several other countries on January 23. As a result, the Investigative Committee opened dozens of criminal cases. The bulk of investigations are carried out under the article “Use of violence against a government official.”