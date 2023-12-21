He mindfulness, the meditation technique to concentrate on the present moment and thus combat anxiety, depression and stress, is already part of the training of the National Police. The General Directorate of the Police has organized for the first time “emotional management days”, voluntary and with space for 20 officers, in which “basic techniques” of this meditation will be taught, in order for them to acquire “knowledge and skills”. to be able to manage their emotional states” and, thus, “face difficult situations that may arise during police activity.” The course, lasting 16 hours spread over three days, will also include yoga, a discipline that the Police have taught their officers since at least 2018.

The initiative is part of the Plan for the Promotion of Mental Health and Prevention of Suicidal Behavior approved three years ago to prevent self-harm among police officers. A recent study by the Unified Police Union (SUP) indicates that, each year, there are an average of 500 psychological casualties of officers and that, between 2008 and 2022, 137 took their lives, with a peak of 15 deaths in 2021. In 2022, the suicide rate per 100,000 people in the police group stood at 12.8, four points above that recorded by the general population. Among the risk factors that explain these figures, specialists place first the very nature of the police's work and the violent situations to which they are exposed.

According to the call from the Police Training and Improvement Division, to which EL PAÍS has had access, the days in which it will be taught mindfulness They are aimed at agents at the sub-inspection and basic levels, which includes the vast majority of the 74,400 personnel that make up the National Police staff and which, according to SUP statistics, account for more than 87% of suicides. the last 15 years.

The course – which will be held between January 30 and February 1 in the largest police center in Spain, the Canillas Complex, in Madrid – is divided into three blocks. In the first, agents will receive “basic concepts about emotions and emotional response, and how these influence” each person's behavior and decision-making. The second will focus on learning “basic yoga or other similar body awareness techniques” to learn to regulate emotions. And the last, in meditation tools and mindfulness “and how to apply them for emotional management.”

The final objective, according to the call, is that the agents who participate can apply this knowledge “in emotionally intense and difficult to manage situations” that arise “both in the workplace and in the personal sphere.” The call highlights that the classes will be “eminently practical and participatory” and the agents who finally attend are asked to come “with comfortable clothing, a yoga or Pilates mat and, if possible, with a meditation cushion.”

Candidate selection

The General Directorate of the Police expects that there will be more candidates than places for the sessions, so the call has provided for a pre-selection of applicants. Preference will be given to “those officials who, due to their job position, may have a greater need to take this course.” Although the documentation of the conference does not specify which destinations would be given priority, when the first yoga course was convened in 2018, it was detailed that priority was given to those destined for the Judicial Police and, more specifically, to specialists. in technological crimes, as well as the members of the family and women units. Also to the Scientific Police agents who carry out visual inspections at crime scenes and to those specialized in “violent crimes.” These agents are the ones who face the toughest situations on a daily basis, such as homicides, gender violence and pedophilia.

This call is, in fact, the first step to progressively implement the so-called Mabp Program during 2024 (Mindfulness Applied to Police Welfare) as a complement to others already underway, according to official sources. Among them, one on “emotional management through yoga” ―of which three editions have been held in 2023―, another to combat “work stress” or one on psychological support strategies in the event of a disaster (techniques known by the terms english debriefing and defusing). All of this to “raise awareness among National Police officers about the relevance of mental health,” add the same sources.

He mindfulness It is a technique based on meditation techniques from Hinduism and Buddhism that arrived in the West at the end of the 70s of the last century and that arouses suspicion in the scientific field. In fact, there is still no unequivocal definition of what it encompasses. A recent article published in the magazine Nature Mental Health pointed out the need to conduct more comprehensive studies on its “effectiveness” in addressing specific mental health disorders.

In Spain, the Laboratory of Psychology and Technology (Labpsitec) of the University of Valencia published in January 2021 the results of a study carried out with 40 national and local police officers to whom that institution provided training in mindfulness adapted to police activity (the program that the Ministry of the Interior is now going to implement) and that caused in them a significant reduction in the symptoms of depression, anxiety, negative stress and burnout either burned out worker syndrome. SUP sources see the General Directorate's initiative to teach basic notions of this meditation technique as positive. Other union organizations, such as the Spanish Police Confederation (CEP), have given their own training courses. mindfulness to affiliates.

