The police device was deployed in the neighborhood in front of a large number of people who were gathering in the area to attend the event The police operation, next to the boulevard, before entering the Espiritu Santo neighborhood.

Agents of the National Police and the Local Police of Murcia took literally this Saturday afternoon the Espinardo de Espinardo neighborhood, in Murcia, to prevent a request for a hand from being held.

The device, in which Citizen Security personnel, members of the Prevention and Reaction Unit (UPR) of the National Police, as well as agents of the Special Group of Citizen Security (GESC) of the Local Police of Murcia participated, was deployed by the neighborhood around 6.30 pm, due to the large number of calls from residents of the area that alerted to the presence of a large crowd of people who were supposedly going to participate in the celebration in the street.

The police coordinator of the operation had a conversation with the groom’s father who finally agreed to suspend the celebration. Several patrols remain in the area to ensure compliance with the regulations established in the state of alarm, which prohibits meetings in public spaces between non-partners.