Jessica and Ryan Ramirez no longer live in Uvalde.

The pain of spending each day in the city where their daughter Alithia, a lively 10-year-old girl, was brutally murdered in her classroom along with 18 other classmates and two teachers, seemed too heavy for them.

“We didn’t feel safe. The only option we had was to move to the city we came from,” Jessica says.

Now they live an hour away from Uvalde, in a town where they receive emotional support from the family when they need it.

Ryan – with his daughter’s name tattooed on his right arm – agrees with his wife: in Uvalde there was only pain and suffering.

“Hearing the sirens of an ambulance or a police car or seeing a school bus… everything reminded us of that moment when we were trying to find out ‘where is Alithia?’“Ryan recounts.

Alithia was in room 112 at Robb Elementary School when a gunman, an 18-year-old alumnus of the school, entered the building and killed the students. and teachers with an automatic rifle that he himself had legally bought for his birthday.

One year later

I met Alithia’s parents a week after that attack.

I visited them at their home, located on the outskirts of Uvalde, where they told me about their daughter’s dreams of studying art abroad and getting to know Paris.

In her room, her art certificates, her stuffed animals, and her soccer medals were just as she had left them when she left for school that day.

A year later, I meet the mother and father again in a prefab house on a small piece of land, where an orange flag with the name of Alithia flies in the garden.

Inside, Alithia’s room has been recreated as a kind of chapel, where there are also her stuffed animals and her drawings.

They hope that this new house will be a space where their other two children can go on with their lives, free – at least temporarily – from the darkness that has invaded them since the fateful shooting.

During these twelve months, the entire family has had trouble processing what happened inside Robb Elementary School, to understand why Alithia isn’t now playing with her siblings or ordering something to eat.

And beyond the paralyzing sensation of mourning and loss, in the family what they feel the most is anger.

It is inexplicable to them that 376 well-armed uniformed officers stood in a corridor outside Alithia’s hall for 77 minutes while the perpetrator murdered the children, before they decided to break down the door and neutralize him.

The videos from the cameras they carry uniformed officers in the corps show errors, confusion, and various instances of miscommunication between senior officerswhich family members believe cost numerous lives of minors.

All this was later described as a series of “extremely bad decision making” in a harsh report made by a committee of the Texas House of Representatives that investigated what happened.

Ryan is soft spoken and friendly. But the anger in his voice is felt as soon as one mentions the actions of the police that day.

“They stood still while saying ‘Let’s wait’. But there were children who called them on the phone and asked for help. And all they were saying was ‘He (the attacker) is still there, he is still there.‘”.

“All you gonna do is stand still? Better give up your badge if all you’re gonna do is thatsays the father.

Return

Some families have channeled their pain and anger through mobilizations to demand a change in the legislation on the use of weapons.

But beyond adding their voices to calls to end shootings and gun violence, Jessica and Ryan have stayed out of politics.

Instead, they have not been able to overcome what happened that day and, above all, the enormous failures that the authorities committed to keep the children safe.

“Do what you have to do. Get hurt, possibly die. That is part of the mission, which is even on the insignia you wear on your chest: to protect and serve. And they did not do the first thing, which is to protect”, says jessica

“My blood boils thinking about it“.

He adds: “The kids just wanted someone to help them. They just wanted to get out of there. But the police didn’t care. They just didn’t care.”

Families are still waiting for some kind of answer to the most basic questions: how could something like this happen? Who is responsible for something like this happening?

“Everyone who was there that day has to be held accountable for their actions. The search for answers to these questions has so far not yielded results,” Don McLaughlin, the mayor of Uvalde, told the BBC.

“They have blocked our way from day one,” the official added.

And for him, when the answers come, “All necessary measures will be taken.”

But these promises do not help to calm Jessica: “They let me down. I can’t trust anyone.”

The family is expected to return to Uvalde for a ceremony this week, which includes the release of 21 butterflies and a tour of the murals that were painted around the city to honor those who died that day.

Alithia’s mural was made based on some of her paintings, plus her award for fighting bullying and some designs she had made for Mother’s Day.

“I don’t have good days,” Jessica says. “Even when we have a good time with the other kids, I fight not to cry because Alithia isn’t here enjoying it too.”

