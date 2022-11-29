A “disturbing” disappearance on June 21 in the Seville town of Coria del Río and the discovery of a burnt-out car a few days later in the Torreblanca neighborhood triggered an intense investigation by the National Police, whose investigations have led them since Seville to Holland, passing through Badajoz and Germany. An intense search that has been carried out in several phases and that has allowed the agents to locate the body of the disappeared person in a well in a rural area of ​​Pilas (Seville) and arrest the five people involved in his death.

On June 21, the National Police received a notice of the disappearance of a resident of Coria del Río, who had gone out to have breakfast and was never seen again. The agents declared that absence as “disturbing” and in a few hours they found the vehicle in which he had mounted that morning burned in Torreblanca. After reconstructing the tourism itinerary, the investigators found that they were facing a case of a violent death.

The first investigations led the agents to the main suspect and in September, with the support of the Special Security Operations Groups (GOES), an operation was mounted to arrest him. The man received the uniformed men with shots. The shotgun with which he shot them was the same one used to kill the missing person. At the same time, other agents arrested the daughter of the alleged perpetrator of the crime and her brother in the province of Badajoz.

From the statements of the detainees, the investigators were able to conclude that they had disposed of the body of the disappeared person in an abandoned well in a rural area, nine meters deep, where they located the body. He had several gunshot wounds, coinciding with the shotgun that was used during the shooting against the police when they went to arrest the main suspect, according to a note provided by the police.

According to the reconstruction of the events, the victim and the detainee had met on the same morning of June 21 to talk about business, at the latter’s request. Both got into the car that was later burned and went to a farm in Pilas. There the son of the main suspect and another person were waiting for them, who opened fire on the first and hid his body in the well, after killing him.

The case, however, remained open. Investigators found out that there were two more accomplices involved in the crime. Both had been working for a time in Germany before moving to the Netherlands, where they kept changing locations to avoid detection. The coordination between the Fugitives Section of the National Police in collaboration with the European Network of Active Search Teams for Fugitives (ENFAST) and SIRENE (Request for Complementary Information to the National Entrance, in its Spanish translation) made possible the arrest of those two men.