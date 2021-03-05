About thirty agents from different units have participated in the operation and the person in charge of the custody and maintenance of the drug plants has been arrested. Arrest of the suspect from caring for and guarding the drug plants. / Javier Carrión / AGM

More than 300 bushes in two plantations distributed in two rooms of a house perfectly equipped for the indoor cultivation of marijuana. It is the latest drug seizure of the National Police, which this Friday has carried out an operation to combat the production and distribution of narcotic substances in the Los Rosales neighborhood of the Murcian district of Los Rosales.

In the home search it has been detained a man, the person in charge of the care and custody of the drug plants. The operation of the Narcotics Group of the National Police started at 9.30 am in a two-story house, located on Calle de la Ciruela next to the Plaza de Los Cerezos in the neighborhood. Some thirty agents from the Judicial Police, the Prevention and Reaction Unit (UPR), the Operational Response Group (GOR) and the Canine Unit have participated in the extensive police deployment.

In the interior of the building, in addition to the drug, useful for the growth of the bushes, such as various air conditioners and halogen lamps, have been intervened. It is also investigated whether the homeowner had illegal hookups to the electric power.